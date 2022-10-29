Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva live results, stream, round by round scoring, updates

Tonight from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ is a special Sunday pay-per-view which pits social media sensation Jake “The Problem Child” Paul (5-0, 4 KOs) against UFC legend Anderson Silva (3-1, 2 KOs boxing). This is an eight-round professional bout at a 187-pound catchweight.

The card will also feature a fight between retired UFC star Uriah Hall against former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell in a four-rounder, and MMA vet Chris Avila taking on Doctor Mike, also over four rounds.

The card will air as a Showtime PPV, and will cost $59.99. You can also order the card through FITE TV.

We will have live coverage starting at 8pm ET/5pm PT. Ring walk times are not official but given the number of undercard fights, be prepared by around 11pm ET/8pm PT and at the latest it’ll be 12 AM ET/9 PM PT.

PPV Main Card

Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KO) vs Anderson Silva (3-1, 2 KO)

Uriah Hall (debut) vs Le’Veon Bell (debut)

Ashton Sylve (7-0, 7 KO) vs Braulio Rodriguez (20-4, 17 KO)

Mikhail “Doctor Mike” Varshavski (debut) vs Chris Avila (1-1, 0 KO)

Alexandro Santiago (26-3-5, 13 KO) vs Antonio Nieves (20-3-2, 11 KO)

Live stream of the prelims can also be watched here: