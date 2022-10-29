 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz: Live results, round by round scoring, highlights, and analysis

Check out the results and live coverage of the main event from tonight’s boxing featuring Vasyl Lomachenko vs Jamaine Ortiz

By Lukasz.Fenrych
Vasyl Lomachenko returns after nearly a year out with a rust-shaking fight against Jamaine Ortiz. There’s no belts on the line, and he’s had more proven opponents, but entertainment is always on the cards with the Ukranian great.

Lomachenko (16-2-0, 11 KOs) is of course one of the most recognisable fighters in modern boxing, his flowing, almost-dancing footwork and high volume making him a must-watch. Ortiz (16-0-1, 8KOs) has nowhere near the level of experience or exposure, but he’ll be looking to grab this chance with both hands- a good showing even in a loss would bounce his career to another level, and he’s got some tricks that Lomachenko will have to work around.

This post will provide live play-by-play of the main event. The card starts at 6:15 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+, with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET and the main event expected some time after 10 p.m. ET, but keep an eye out here to make sure you don’t miss it.

Main Card:

Lightweight: Vasyl Lomachenko vs Jamaine Ortiz

Featherweight: Robeisy Ramirez vs. Jose Matias Romero

Featherweight: Duke Ragan vs. Luis Lebron

Middleweight: Troy Isley vs. Quincy LaVallais

Heavyweight: Richard Torrez vs. Ahmed Hefny

Lightweight: Abdullah Mason vs. Angel Barrera

Middleweight: Nico Ali Walsh vs. Billy Wagner

Super-featherweight: Haven Brady Jr vs. Eric Mondragon

Welterweight: Delante Johnson vs. Esteban Garcia

