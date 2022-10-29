Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz: Live results, round by round scoring, highlights, and analysis

Vasyl Lomachenko returns after nearly a year out with a rust-shaking fight against Jamaine Ortiz. There’s no belts on the line, and he’s had more proven opponents, but entertainment is always on the cards with the Ukranian great.

Lomachenko (16-2-0, 11 KOs) is of course one of the most recognisable fighters in modern boxing, his flowing, almost-dancing footwork and high volume making him a must-watch. Ortiz (16-0-1, 8KOs) has nowhere near the level of experience or exposure, but he’ll be looking to grab this chance with both hands- a good showing even in a loss would bounce his career to another level, and he’s got some tricks that Lomachenko will have to work around.

This post will provide live play-by-play of the main event. The card starts at 6:15 p.m. ET exclusively on ESPN+, with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET and the main event expected some time after 10 p.m. ET, but keep an eye out here to make sure you don’t miss it.

Main Card:

Lightweight: Vasyl Lomachenko vs Jamaine Ortiz

Featherweight: Robeisy Ramirez vs. Jose Matias Romero

Featherweight: Duke Ragan vs. Luis Lebron

Middleweight: Troy Isley vs. Quincy LaVallais

Heavyweight: Richard Torrez vs. Ahmed Hefny

Lightweight: Abdullah Mason vs. Angel Barrera

Middleweight: Nico Ali Walsh vs. Billy Wagner

Super-featherweight: Haven Brady Jr vs. Eric Mondragon

Welterweight: Delante Johnson vs. Esteban Garcia