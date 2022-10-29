Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva free live stream, prelims, fight card updates

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva goes down tonight from the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ. The fight will see the influencer turned boxer take on his toughest challenge to date, in an opponent who is not only a former UFC middleweight champion, and all-round MMA legend, but someone who can actually box, too.

Silva, who was released from the UFC last year, has been enjoying life in the boxing ring. Most recently, he face-plant KO’d Tito Ortiz.

There are some intriguing prelims for this card, which airs on Showtime PPV and FITE.tv.

One of those is ex-UFC fighter Uriah Hall taking on former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell (who knocked out Adrian Peterson recently). Nate Diaz teammate Chris Avila will also be on the card, taking on a social media star known as ‘Doctor Mike’.

And you can watch the prelims for this event right here on Bloody Elbow. The stream above goes live at 7 PM ET.