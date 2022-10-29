Katie Taylor vs. Karen Carabajal live results, highlights, updates

Katie Taylor puts her WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF lightweight titles on the line at the Wembley Arena tonight versus the unheralded Karen Elizabeth Carabajal. Ireland’s Taylor will hope to prove, again, that she’s one of the best boxers on the planet on route to a rematch with Amanda Serrano. Carabajal will be looking to shock the world and pull off a massive upset (as a 9-1 underdog).

You can follow all the action here, with the main card getting underway at 1 p.m. ET and the main event expected to start around 6 p.m ET. The event airs exclusively on DAZN. Check back here for all the results and highlights.

Live results:

Main card (1 p.m. ET, main event 6 p.m. ET):

Undisputed lightweight championship: Katie Taylor (c) vs. Karen Elizabeth Carabajal

European featherweight championship and IBF title eliminator: Jordan Gill (c) vs. Kiko Martinez

Lightweight: Gary Cully vs. Jaouad Belmehdi

EBU European super bantamweight championship: Mary Romero (c) vs. Ellie Scotney

Heavyweight: Johnny Fisher vs. Alfonso Damiani

Light heavyweight: John Hedges vs. TBC

Light heavyweight: Thomas Whittaker-Hart vs. Mickey Ellison

Super welterweight: Jordan Reynolds vs. TBC

How to Stream

Taylor vs. Carabajal will air exclusively on DAZN PPV, with the prelims airing on DAZN in over 200 countries including the USA, Canada, UK and Ireland. The event will not air on DAZN in Australia or New Zealand. Viewers in Argentina, Chile and Colombia can only watch the fight if they download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and sign up as a subscriber there instead of via a web browser.

In the US DAZN costs $19.99 a month or $99.99 per year.

In Canada a monthly subscription to DAZN is $20 and an annual subscription is $150. In the UK you can get a monthly subscription for £7.99.

DAZN can be viewed on the following devices:

Pay-Per-View events are available to watch either live or on-demand. Events will be available to buy, and to watch, for 7 days after they go live.

Live news, updates and round-by-round commentary is available here on Bloody Elbow.