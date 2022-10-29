Katie Taylor vs. Karen Carabajal live results, highlights, updates

Katie Taylor puts her WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF lightweight titles on the line at the Wembley Arena tonight versus the unheralded Karen Elizabeth Carabajal. Ireland’s Taylor will hope to prove, again, that she’s one of the best boxers on the planet on route to a rematch with Amanda Serrano. Carabajal will be looking to shock the world and pull off a massive upset (as a 9-1 underdog).
You can follow all the action here, with the main card getting underway at 1 p.m. ET and the main event expected to start around 6 p.m ET. The event airs exclusively on DAZN. Check back here for all the results and highlights.
Live results:
Main card (1 p.m. ET, main event 6 p.m. ET):
Undisputed lightweight championship: Katie Taylor (c) vs. Karen Elizabeth Carabajal
European featherweight championship and IBF title eliminator: Jordan Gill (c) vs. Kiko Martinez
Lightweight: Gary Cully vs. Jaouad Belmehdi
EBU European super bantamweight championship: Mary Romero (c) vs. Ellie Scotney
Heavyweight: Johnny Fisher vs. Alfonso Damiani
Light heavyweight: John Hedges vs. TBC
Light heavyweight: Thomas Whittaker-Hart vs. Mickey Ellison
Super welterweight: Jordan Reynolds vs. TBC
How to Stream
Taylor vs. Carabajal will air exclusively on DAZN PPV, with the prelims airing on DAZN in over 200 countries including the USA, Canada, UK and Ireland. The event will not air on DAZN in Australia or New Zealand. Viewers in Argentina, Chile and Colombia can only watch the fight if they download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and sign up as a subscriber there instead of via a web browser.
In the US DAZN costs $19.99 a month or $99.99 per year.
In Canada a monthly subscription to DAZN is $20 and an annual subscription is $150. In the UK you can get a monthly subscription for £7.99.
DAZN can be viewed on the following devices:
Mobile Devices
- iPhone, iPad
- Android phones, tablets
- Amazon Fire tablet
TV & Streaming Devices
- Amazon Fire TV
- Amazon Fire TV Stick
- Android TV
- Apple TV
- Google Chromecast
- LG Smart TV, Smartcast
- Panasonic Smart TV
- Samsung Smart TV
- Sony Smart TV
Games Consoles
- PlayStation 4
- PlayStation 5
- XBox One
- XBox Series X | S
Pay-Per-View events are available to watch either live or on-demand. Events will be available to buy, and to watch, for 7 days after they go live.
Live news, updates and round-by-round commentary is available here on Bloody Elbow.
