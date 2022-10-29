Boxing betting odds: Vasyl Lomachenko favored to finish Jamaine Ortiz

The highest form of boxing taking place tonight will occur in the lightweight division when the former WBA (super), WBO and The Ring champion, Vasyl Lomachenko, throws down with a 16-0-1 undefeated fighter in Jamaine Ortiz. We’ve got betting odds for you!

It’s no surprise that the vastly more accomplished Vasyl is favored over Jamaine by the oddsmakers here. Lomachenko is currently listed with an insane favored moneyline of -3000, with a $100 bet at those odds only returning a total profit of $3.33. As for Ortiz, his sizable underdog value is reaching up to the soaring heights of +1100, with a $100 gamble possibly paying out $1200 altogether.

The over/under for this twelve-round affair has been set at 10.5 rounds. The “Over 10.5” option holds a tiny favored line of -120, with a slim -105 comeback on the “Under 10.5” proposition.

Of all of the possible outcomes here, it looks as though the bookies have decided that “Vasiliy Lomachenko by KO, TKO or DQ” is the most plausible one and that wager has been assessed at -135. The betting odds also indicate a high possibility of Lomachenko winning on points, as the prop bet “Vasiliy Lomachenko by Decision or Technical Decision” is rocking a small plus line of +110.

The bet-setters have Ortiz pegged as a long shot, but nonetheless they believe he has a better chance of getting the nod than he does getting the knockout. The exotic bet “Jamaine Ortiz by Decision or Technical Decision” can be found at an astronomical value of +2000, with the “Jamaine Ortiz by KO, TKO or DQ” look being labeled with an even larger line of +2200.

Check out the betting odds for Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz, courtesy of DraftKings:

