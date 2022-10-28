Boxing odds: Jake Paul pulls away as decent betting favorite over Anderson Silva

The time has come for a YouTube star turned prizefighter to box one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time in Anderson Silva. But before both men hit the ring, let’s see what the betting odds have to say.

When the betting lines first dropped for this somewhat unexpected booking, Paul opened up as a -180 favorite, while the odds on Silva started at a slight underdog tag of +150. Since then, a boat load of coin has come in for Jake, which has noticeably shifted the lines.

Paul is now posted up with a sizable favored position of -245, and throwing a $100 his way stands to earn a total profit of $40.82. As for Silva, his line has puffed up to the +180 mark, with a $100 gamble on the UFC’s former middleweight king potentially paying out $280 altogether.

The over/under here is a coin flip that has been set at 6.5 rounds. The “Over 6.5” selection is slightly favored at -125, with a -105 comeback on the “Under 6.5” option.

For the prop bets surrounding the fight outcome are as follows:

The bet “Jake Paul by KO, TKO or DQ” has been labeled as most likely result with a plus line of +160. Right behind that is the “Jake Paul by Decision or Technical Decision” proposition, which is available with a little bit more value at +175.

The same two exotics for ‘The Spider’ include “Anderson Silva by KO, TKO or DQ” at +290, followed by “Anderson Silva by Decision or Technical Decision” living much further into underdog territory at +800.

If you’re team chaos and looking for that draw line, well you’ll find those odds residing at a peculiar moneyline of +1400. Now that might seem like a large underdog position, but is it really? Not when you realize that the draw prop for Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen is much, much higher at +5000. Different sport you say? Well then go and look at the draw odds for Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz. There you’ll see that those odds of +3800 are still floating far away from the Paul/Silva draw line. Hmmm...

Check out the betting odds for Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva, courtesy of DraftKings:

