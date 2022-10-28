Video: Anderson Silva looks very relaxed as he weighs in for fight with Jake Paul

Anderson Silva was all smiles on the scales ahead of his highly anticipated fight against Jake Paul.

First to weigh in was the ‘Spider,’ who weighed in at 186.1 for the 187-pound fight. The ‘Problem Child’ arrived shortly after, weighing in at 186.5.

You can watch the weigh-in below, courtesy of our friends over at MMA Fighting:

Wouldn't be an Anderson Silva weigh in without a little joking around



There was a brief concern over Paul vs. Silva going through as scheduled after the former UFC middleweight champion nearly derailed the spectacle with some stunning pre-fight comments. He revealed that he was knocked out twice in his final sparring session for Paul, sounding the alarm for the Arizona Department of Gaming.

Once the revelation went public, Silva then clarified his comments, saying he ‘misspoke’ and meant to say he was knocked down, not out. That was not enough for the Arizona Boxing and MMA Commission, as it held a special meeting to discuss sanctioning Paul vs. Silva on Friday. With written statements from Silva and his trainer as well as a ‘pristine’ MRI, the commission allowed the fight to be sanctioned.

Now that both men have successfully weighed in, Paul and Silva can step into the ring for their eight-round fight.

Paul vs. Silva goes down on Sat., Oct. 29, at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz.