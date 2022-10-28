Video: Jake Paul looks shredded on the scale for Anderson Silva showdown

It’s official. That’s what Jake Paul himself said when he stepped on the scales just now as he prepares to face former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva.

Watch below as a cut Jake Paul weighed in at 186.5 lbs, before declaring his bout with Silva “the biggest fight of the year”.

"It's official, biggest fight of the year..."@JakePaul makes weight, coming in at 186.5 pounds for his fight against Anderson Silva ⚖️ #PaulSilva pic.twitter.com/ID73M68zaL — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) October 28, 2022

Silva himself would tip the scales at 186.1 lbs, making everything set for Saturday night’s match-up at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ.

The weigh-ins were the last real obstacle before this all became official. That’s thanks to a meeting yesterday by Arizona’s commission who ruled the fight could go ahead despite Silva initially stating his had been knocked out twice in sparring ahead of this bout. After that quote was widely reported, Silva walked back the comment stating he had misspoken.

Saturday’s PPV is due to start at 8 p.m. ET with Silva and Paul expected to hit the ring around 11 p.m. ET. The event will be shown on Showtime PPV in the US and FITE.tv in Canada.