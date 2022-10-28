Arnold Allen hoping to take advantage of Calvin Kattar’s ‘mileage’ at UFC Vegas 63

Arnold Allen sees advantages and disadvantages in his fight against Calvin Kattar at UFC Vegas 63 on Saturday.

In his first UFC headliner, ‘Almighty’ shares the Octagon with the ‘Boston Finisher,’ who is set for his fifth consecutive headliner in the past two years. Despite not having the same experience in five-round fights, Allen sees it as a positive, not a negative.

Given the amount of damage Kattar has sustained in those ‘Fight of the Night’ awarded appearances, especially against Max Holloway and Josh Emmett, Allen believes he can take advantage of that wear and tear.

“He’s got miles on the clock,” said Allen (video provided by MMA Junkie) He’s had those five-round wars and even the fights he’s won, he’s taken a lot of damage. So, yeah. I look at it as mileage.”

As confident as he is against Kattar, Allen admits he is still one of the most dangerous fighters in the featherweight division.

“He’s dangerous in every fight,” said Allen. “There’s no quit in him. Even when he got battered by Max Holloway, he’s still trying to find a win the whole way through. And, you know, there’s a big argument [that] people could’ve thrown a towel in, but he never quit. He was trying to win the whole way through it, so fair play. He’s as tough as they come.”

That said, Allen plans on testing that toughness and hopes to become the first fighter to finish Kattar by strikes.

“I believe in my power,” said Allen. “I believe if I connect, I can hurt anyone in the division. I think I can put anyone away in the division. But I’m prepared to do five rounds. And it’d be kinda good to do it.”