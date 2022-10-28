Hasbulla warns Conor McGregor ‘if I meet him I will cause some problems for him’

If Conor McGregor has any sense, he should steer clear of Hasbulla Magomedov.

The Russian internet sensation, who recently signed a five-year contract with the UFC, warned that he could ‘cause some problems’ for ‘The Notorious’ should they ever meet in person.

Hasbulla’s comments come after McGregor threatened to boot the 3 ft 3 inch Russian over a goalpost in a series of since-deleted Tweets that the latter claims to have ignored because McGregor is a bum.

Everyone wants a fight with the king, Hasbulla. pic.twitter.com/7CEOT8ECwH — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 31, 2022

I don’t follow bums… didn’t know someone was running their mouth.



@ me next time @TheNotoriousMMA — Hasbulla NFT (@Hasbulla_NFT) August 31, 2022

Hasbulla followed up on the Full Send Podcast (h/t Low Kick MMA), stating: “Yeah, I saw all of his Tweets of me. But he is not my opponent, he can just talk. He’s not like a fighter for me, I don’t respect him as a fighter. And if I meet him I will cause some problems for him.”

“I don’t know yet. But I will definitely do something,” Hasbulla stated when asked what he would do if he met McGregor. “I’m not going to talk to him and if I see that he wants something I’ll dismiss him.“

Hasbulla had a previous run-in with reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski where he viciously attacked the pound-for-pound #1 and stole his belt backstage at UFC 280.

McGregor is still recovering from the broken leg he suffered at the hands of Dustin Poirier last July and is expected to be sidelined for at least another six months according to UFC president Dana White. He is currently #13 in the UFC lightweight rankings but hasn’t won a fight at that weight class in almost five years.