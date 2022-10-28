Anderson Silva wants to ‘do something special’ with Georges St-Pierre in boxing

Just because Anderson Silva and Georges St-Pierre never fought in the UFC doesn’t mean they can’t ‘do something special’ in boxing.

Silva expressed interest in the matchup ahead of his Oct. 29 boxing match with Jake Paul, featuring UFC Hall of Famer and former two-division champion St-Pierre on the broadcast team.

‘The Spider’ invited ‘Rush’ to the boxing ring but only if he could get clearance from the UFC after being previously denied a 2020 exhibition match with boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya.

“Wow, I think that’s good [on a meeting with St-Pierre in the boxing ring],” Silva said during Thursday’s pre-fight press conference in Arizona (h/t BJPenn.com). “You know, wow. First of all, you would need to check if GSP is out of the contract with the UFC. Because, I think that GSP could come and do something special same as us, you know. I love it, I love it, it’s so amazing.”

GSP retired in 2019 but is thought to be still under contract with the UFC, leaving him unable to pursue another sport. Meanwhile Silva is enjoying all the freedom that comes with being a free agent after leaving the UFC in 2020 following a legendary fourteen-year stretch with the promotion that saw him defend his middleweight title ten times and cement his legacy as one of the greatest champions of all time.

Silva vs. Paul takes place Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.