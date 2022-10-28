‘He’s not doing well’ - Manager asks for prayers for MMA star Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson

In 2021, Anthony Johnson was forced out of his Bellator 268 fight due to an undisclosed illness, saying he’s “never been this afraid of anything” in his life. Back then, he posted a statement, with “Rumble” noting how his non-covid health issue is making him “dig deeper than I ever have before.”

The 38-year-old former UFC title challenger seemed to have recovered early this year, but at least based on his physique, you can tell that the illness took a huge toll on him.

Now, it seems like he’s once again in deep waters, health-wise. His manager Ali Abdelaziz recently spoke with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto to give a health update on Johnson.

“‘Rumble,’ he’s going through some health problems right now. Very sad. I want everybody to pray for him. Pray for Anthony, he’s not doing well. He’s very strong, spiritually, but pray for him,” Abdelaziz said (H/T MMA News).

Abdelaziz also thanked Bellator and CEO Scott Coker for their show of support for their fighter.

“I want to give a shoutout to Bellator, Scott Coker… They’ve been supporting him. You could not imagine how much support they’re giving them.

“Anthony, be strong. A lot of people love you. He’s going to be okay, but he’s not doing well.”

Johnson (23-6), who fought for the UFC light heavyweight title twice and won numerous performance bonuses, last saw action at Bellator 258 in May 2021 against José Augusto Azevedo Barros. He won via second-round knockout.