UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs. Allen preview - Arnold Allen looking for a 10-fight winning streak

Though there wasn’t an established bout order at the time those fights fell out, it could be argued UFC Vegas 63 lost their co-main events. I have to say it plurally as I don’t believe Ilia Topuria vs. Edson Barboza or Mark Madsen vs. Drakkar Klose were ever officially put into that slot, but they seem like reasonable options to have been thrust into that position when compared with the rest of the card. In other words, I wouldn’t say it’s inappropriate to say it is a one-fight card. At least it’s a fight that is going to have a hard time not delivering on excitement....

Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen, Featherweight

There’s usually a whole lot of factors that play into breaking down fights, especially one between fighters at the level of Kattar and Allen. However, even though this contest is difficult to pick, that doesn’t mean there are layers that need to be broken down... and least that’s how it appears. This is the fight game after all. We never definitively know how things will go down....

There’s little doubt Kattar is the slicker striker of the two. There were some who expressed some concern following Kattar’s lopsided loss to Max Holloway, but those concerns were immediately quelled in Kattar’s return fight with Giga Chikadze. Kattar utilized his superior boxing to put together his trademark combinations and piece up the fast riser, halting his momentum in its place. The funny thing is, while Kattar is considered to be one of the better strikers in the division, he’s somewhat of a headhunter. He’ll mix the occasional shot to body, but he’s had some fights where he doesn’t bother with low kicks, almost exclusively attacking the head either from the outside or directly in the pocket. That isn’t to say he can’t get creative, but even when he’s being diverse, the attack almost always goes to the head.

On the flip side, Allen is incredibly similar to Kattar. Given his win over Gilbert Melendez featured him chewing up the legs of the former Strikeforce champion, many seem to think of Allen as a particularly devastating low kicker. However, he rarely goes to them. His combinations don’t flow with the fluidity of Kattar, but he has shown steady progress. While no one has ever doubted the athletic exploits of Allen, it looks like he’s finally developing real power in his striking arsenal, provided his performance against Dan Hooker is any indication.

On the mat is the real wild card. While there’s little argument Allen is the better wrestler and grappler, the Brit doesn’t always look to take the fight to the ground consistently. Some fights, he won’t even look to make a takedown attempt. Granted, it could be argued Allen has done that in contests where he’s been looking to gain experience on the feet, but his opting for a less direct route to victory does open up the possibility of questioning his fight IQ. Even with that said, Kattar has never been easy to takedown, only two opponents having taken him down in his five-year-plus UFC run. Then again, it isn’t like Kattar has faced the best wrestlers in the division....

All that leaves the contest a difficult pick. Kattar is almost assuredly going to win if the feet stays standing. He’s got the tighter boxing and more natural feel for striking, honed over years of fighting and coaching. However, Allen’s ground game opens up the possibility of him stealing a round or two based on control, not to mention the threat of takedowns also opening up his striking. Thus, leaving my pick to come down on two things. First, Allen still looks like he’s improving. Not by leaps and bounds, but subtle things here and there. For one, blitzing Hooker the way he did after knowing Hooker had a hell of a time getting to 145 was genius. We all knew Kattar knew how to gameplan. Now we know Allen can too. Second, I worry about Kattar’s durability. I know he’s never been put away via strikes and he’s not exactly ancient at 34. But he has been involved in some brutal fights over the last few years, being on the receiving end of the most significant strikes ever landed in a UFC contest. Chins erode over time. It isn’t necessarily that Allen would finish Kattar either; perhaps all he needs to do is hurt him a time or two. Perhaps staggering Kattar is all Allen would need to do to take a round. On the flip side, Arnold’s durability has been prominent without having absorbed the damage Kattar has. And while Kattar has a couple of nice finishes, he isn’t considered to be a major power threat. Kattar can win this, but Allen has more routes, which is why I’m ultimately taking him. Allen via decision