 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Level Change Podcast 202: UFC Vegas 63 preview, Silva not retiring after Paul bout

Episode 202 discussion: Anderson Silva says ‘no’ to retirement, Jon Jones says he’s already training for fight with Miocic, Dan Hardy takes aim at the UFC, UFC Vegas 63 preview

By Stephie Haynes
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Welcome to ‘The Level Change Podcast’, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez. Featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights; and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

TLC, The Level Change Podcast, UFC Podcast, MMA Podcast, Boxing Podcast, Victor Rodriguez, Stephie Haynes, June M. Williams

EPISODE 202

Anderson Silva not retiring after Jake Paul bout - 4:13

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/10/26/23424067/47-year-old-anderson-silva-definitely-not-retiring-after-jake-paul-fight-boxing-news

Dan Hardy takes aim at the UFC - 10:40

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/10/26/23423988/they-want-you-as-damaged-as-possible-dan-hardy-fires-back-at-ufc-for-false-narratives-mma-news

Jon Jones ‘preparing to fight Stipe’ - 20:54

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/10/25/23423424/jon-jones-training-stipe-miocic-fight-ufc-282-december-prochazka-vs-teixeira-2-mma-news

Rizin vs. Bellator is a go - 28:16

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/10/26/23424214/rizin-vs-bellator-official-for-nye-aj-mckee-patricio-pitbull-to-face-rizin-champs-japan-mma-news

WEEKLY PICKS RECAP - 33:19

Mookie - Muhammad, Fiorot, Dariush, Yan, Sterling, Oliveira (4-2)

Stephie - Brady, Fiorot, Gamrot, Yan, Sterling, Oliveira (2-4)

Victor - Muhammad, Fiorot, Gamrot, Yan, Dillashaw, Oliveira (2-4)

STANDINGS - 51:51

Mookie: 119-69-3

Stephie: 113-75-3

Victor: 105-83-3

UFC VEGAS 63

Hawes-Dolidze - 52:12

Jacoby-Rountree Jr. - 54:00

Means-Griffin - 56:39

Kattar-Allen - 58:51

MVP CARD

Silva-Paul - 1:02:59

Follow our Twitter accounts: Stephie Haynes and Victor Rodriguez and our show account The Level Change Podcast. If you enjoy our variety of shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels.

In This Stream

UFC Vegas 63: ‘Kattar vs. Allen’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

View all 7 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...