UFC Vegas 63: Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen weigh-in live stream

The UFC is back at the APEX facility in Vegas for their 63rd hometown show. This time around its featherweights in the main event with Calvin Kattar looking to put together a run to get himself back into the title picture and Arnold Allen looking to extend his run and prove his quality against a step up in competition.

The main event for this one has veteran Tim Means taking on Max Griffin in the welterweight division. The main card also has heavyweight prospect Waldo Cortes-Acosta against Jared Vanderaa. Starting the main card is sleeper light heavyweight threat Dustin Jacoby, who meets Khalil Rountree.

The prelims include former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski, who is 43-years young, taking on Rogerio Costa de Lima. There’s a certified banger on the prelims too with roman Dolidze versus Phil Hawes.

Before the fights can happen, though... you know the drill. They gotta get on the scales. Check back here for all the weights as these fighters try to hit their marks and avoid any kind of purse deduction.

Full results:

Main Card (7 p.m. ET on ESPN+):

Featherweight: Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen

Welterweight: Tim Means vs. Max Griffin

Heavyweight: Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Jared Vanderaa

Middleweight: Tresean Gore vs. Josh Fremd

Light heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby vs. Khalil Rountree

Prelim Card (4 p.m. ET on ESPN+):

Middleweight: Roman Dolidze vs. Phil Hawes

Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

Middleweight: Joseph Holmes vs. Jun Yong Park

Featherweight: Chase Hooper vs. Steve Garcia

Flyweight: Cody Durden vs. Carlos Mota

Bantamweight: Joshua Weems vs. Christian Rodriguez