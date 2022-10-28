 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva weigh-in live stream, start time, results, updates

See what happens on the scales ahead of the latest Paul Brother bonanza.

By Tim Bissell
Jake Paul when he weighed in for his fight with Tyron Woodley.
Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

After a number of botched attempts, Jake Paul finally has his return to the ring in place. The 25-year-old influencer was supposed to face Tommy Fury, then Hashim Rahman Jr. but both those bouts fells away for various reasons.

Now, Paul has landed a spot opposite combat sports legend Anderson Silva. The 47-year-old former UFC middleweight champion comes into this one fresh off a satisfying KO win over fellow ex-UFC champ Tito Ortiz.

Surely, this fight won’t fall through at the last minute, right? One of the last hurdles for this one to cross is the official weigh-ins, where anything can happen. Stay on this page for all the updates as that process gets underway.

The official weigh-ins are scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. ET,

You can watch the ceremonial weigh-ins right here. The live stream starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Full results:

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez

Alexandro Santiago vs. Antonio Nieves

Le’Veon Bell vs. Uriah Hall

Chris Avila vs. Doctor Mike

