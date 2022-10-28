Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva weigh-in live stream, start time, results, updates

After a number of botched attempts, Jake Paul finally has his return to the ring in place. The 25-year-old influencer was supposed to face Tommy Fury, then Hashim Rahman Jr. but both those bouts fells away for various reasons.

Now, Paul has landed a spot opposite combat sports legend Anderson Silva. The 47-year-old former UFC middleweight champion comes into this one fresh off a satisfying KO win over fellow ex-UFC champ Tito Ortiz.

Surely, this fight won’t fall through at the last minute, right? One of the last hurdles for this one to cross is the official weigh-ins, where anything can happen. Stay on this page for all the updates as that process gets underway.

The official weigh-ins are scheduled to take place at 5 p.m. ET,

You can watch the ceremonial weigh-ins right here. The live stream starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Full results:

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez

Alexandro Santiago vs. Antonio Nieves

Le’Veon Bell vs. Uriah Hall

Chris Avila vs. Doctor Mike