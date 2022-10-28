Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz: How to stream, results, start time, ppv price, full fight card

Popular Ukranian fighter Vasyl Lomachenko returns to the ring this weekend to continue his comeback trail. The 34-year-old suffered his second ever pro defeat in 2020, dropping a unanimous decision to Teofimo Lopez.
In losing to Lopez, Loma lost his WBA (super), WBO and The Ring lightweight titles. Since then he has beaten Masayoshi Nakatani and Richard Commey. Next up for him is Jamaine Ortiz.
Ortiz is a 16-0-1 fighter with 8 KOs to his name. The 26-year-old is yet to fight for a world title, but that will change if he’s able to stifle Lomachenko and get his hand raised on Saturday night.
The event starts 8 p.m. ET with the main event ringwalks estimated to be 10 p.m. ET. The entire event is available on ESPN+.
Bout Order
Main Card (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ESPN and ESPN Deportes, ringwalks for main event expected at 10 p.m. ET)
Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz; Lightweight
Duke Regan vs. Luis Lebron; Featherweight
Troy Isley vs. Quincy LaVallais; Super welterweight
Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Ahmed Hefny; Heavyweight
Abdullah Mason vs. Angel Barrera; Lightweight
Nico Ali Walsh vs. Billy Wagner; Middleweight
Robeisy Ramirez vs. Jose Matias Romero; Featherweight
Haven Brady Jr. vs. Eric Mondragon; Super featherweight
Delante Johnson vs. Esteban Garcia; Welterweight
Jorge Chavez vs. Adrian Leyva; Featherweight
Tickets
Tickets at Madison Square Garden in New York City are available here.
Live Stream
Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz will air on ESPN+.
A monthly subscription to ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. ESPN+ can also be included in The Disney Bundle with Hulu. The ad-supported version of that package is $13.99. The no-ads version is $19.99.
ESPN+ can be viewed on the following devices:
Web browsers
ESPN+ web browser and system requirements
Mobile devices and tablets
Apple iPhones and iPads
Android phones and tablets
Amazon Fire tablet
Smart TVs
Android TV devices
Samsung Tizen smart TVs
Gaming consoles and streaming devices
Amazon Fire TV
Apple tvOS
Chromecast
Oculus Go
Playstation
Portal TV
Roku
Xbox
Xfinity Flex and X1 TV Box
