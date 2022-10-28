Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz: How to stream, results, start time, ppv price, full fight card

Popular Ukranian fighter Vasyl Lomachenko returns to the ring this weekend to continue his comeback trail. The 34-year-old suffered his second ever pro defeat in 2020, dropping a unanimous decision to Teofimo Lopez.

In losing to Lopez, Loma lost his WBA (super), WBO and The Ring lightweight titles. Since then he has beaten Masayoshi Nakatani and Richard Commey. Next up for him is Jamaine Ortiz.

Ortiz is a 16-0-1 fighter with 8 KOs to his name. The 26-year-old is yet to fight for a world title, but that will change if he’s able to stifle Lomachenko and get his hand raised on Saturday night.

The event starts 8 p.m. ET with the main event ringwalks estimated to be 10 p.m. ET. The entire event is available on ESPN+.

Bout Order

Main Card (8 p.m. ET, ESPN+, ESPN and ESPN Deportes, ringwalks for main event expected at 10 p.m. ET)

Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz; Lightweight

Duke Regan vs. Luis Lebron; Featherweight

Troy Isley vs. Quincy LaVallais; Super welterweight

Richard Torrez Jr. vs. Ahmed Hefny; Heavyweight

Abdullah Mason vs. Angel Barrera; Lightweight

Nico Ali Walsh vs. Billy Wagner; Middleweight

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Jose Matias Romero; Featherweight

Haven Brady Jr. vs. Eric Mondragon; Super featherweight

Delante Johnson vs. Esteban Garcia; Welterweight

Jorge Chavez vs. Adrian Leyva; Featherweight

Tickets

Tickets at Madison Square Garden in New York City are available here.

Live Stream

Vasyl Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz will air on ESPN+.

A monthly subscription to ESPN+ costs $9.99 a month or $99.99 a year. ESPN+ can also be included in The Disney Bundle with Hulu. The ad-supported version of that package is $13.99. The no-ads version is $19.99.

