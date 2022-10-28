Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: How to stream, start time, ppv price, full fight card

Jake Paul takes on Anderson Silva in his most challenging, and bizarre, match-up to date. The 25-year-old influencer will, for the first time in his career, face a fighter with actual boxing experience in the form of former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva.
In addition to Paul vs. Silva, Glendale’s Desert Diamond Arena will also host former UFC fighter (and former Silva opponent) Uriah Hall versus ex-NFL running back Le’Veon Bell (who recently knocked out fellow football player Adrian Peterson).
There’s also former UFC fighter Chris Avila, a teammate of Nate Diaz. He will be opening the card with a fight against influencer ‘Doctor Mike’. What a world.
The event starts at 8 p.m. ET with the main event scheduled for approximately 11 p.m. ET. In the US the event is available on Showtime Sports PPV. Elsewhere the fight can be viewed on FITE.TV.
Bout Order
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva
Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez
Alexandro Santiago vs. Antonio Nieves
Le’Veon Bell vs. Uriah Hall
Chris Avila vs. Doctor Mike
Weigh-ins
Tickets
You can buy tickets for this event at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ here.
Live Stream
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva will air in the US via Showtime Sports PPV for $59.99. Elsewhere you can watch the fight online via FITE.tv for $45.99.
Showtime Sports PPV can be viewed online at SHOWTIME.com. It can also be viewed on the Showtime app, which is available on iPhone, iPad and Android phones and tablets. The app can also be viewed on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV (4th Gen+), Roku and Xbox One.
Fite.tv can be viewed on the following devices:
Web browsers
All major modern browsers including Chrome, Safari, Firefox and Edge.
Mobile devices and tablets
Install the FITE app from the iOS App Store, Android Google Play or Amazon.
Smart TVs
Samsung TV
LG TV
Vidaa or VEWD via Hisense TV and selected TiVO boxes
Vizio SmartCast TVs
Netgem Set-Top Box
AT&T TV Device
Gaming consoles and streaming devices
Amazon Fire TV
Apple TV
Chromecast
Optimus Stream
Playstation 4
Roku
Xbox One
Xfinity Flex and X1 TV Box
Live news, updates and round-by-round commentary is available here on Bloody Elbow.
