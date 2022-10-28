Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: How to stream, start time, ppv price, full fight card

Jake Paul takes on Anderson Silva in his most challenging, and bizarre, match-up to date. The 25-year-old influencer will, for the first time in his career, face a fighter with actual boxing experience in the form of former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva.

In addition to Paul vs. Silva, Glendale’s Desert Diamond Arena will also host former UFC fighter (and former Silva opponent) Uriah Hall versus ex-NFL running back Le’Veon Bell (who recently knocked out fellow football player Adrian Peterson).

There’s also former UFC fighter Chris Avila, a teammate of Nate Diaz. He will be opening the card with a fight against influencer ‘Doctor Mike’. What a world.

The event starts at 8 p.m. ET with the main event scheduled for approximately 11 p.m. ET. In the US the event is available on Showtime Sports PPV. Elsewhere the fight can be viewed on FITE.TV.

Bout Order

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva

Ashton Sylve vs. Braulio Rodriguez

Alexandro Santiago vs. Antonio Nieves

Le’Veon Bell vs. Uriah Hall

Chris Avila vs. Doctor Mike

Weigh-ins

Tickets

You can buy tickets for this event at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ here.

Live Stream

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva will air in the US via Showtime Sports PPV for $59.99. Elsewhere you can watch the fight online via FITE.tv for $45.99.

Showtime Sports PPV can be viewed online at SHOWTIME.com. It can also be viewed on the Showtime app, which is available on iPhone, iPad and Android phones and tablets. The app can also be viewed on Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Apple TV (4th Gen+), Roku and Xbox One.

Fite.tv can be viewed on the following devices:

Web browsers

All major modern browsers including Chrome, Safari, Firefox and Edge.

Mobile devices and tablets

Install the FITE app from the iOS App Store, Android Google Play or Amazon.

Smart TVs

Samsung TV

LG TV

Vidaa or VEWD via Hisense TV and selected TiVO boxes

Vizio SmartCast TVs

Netgem Set-Top Box

AT&T TV Device

Gaming consoles and streaming devices

Amazon Fire TV

Apple TV

Chromecast

Optimus Stream

Playstation 4

Roku

Xbox One

Xfinity Flex and X1 TV Box

Live news, updates and round-by-round commentary is available here on Bloody Elbow.