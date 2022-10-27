Video: YouTuber Jake Paul arrives at open workouts on horseback

Jake Paul made quite the entrance at Wednesday’s open workouts by arriving at the boxing ring on horseback ahead of his highly-anticipated showdown with Anderson Silva on October 29.

Jake Paul enters the open workouts on a horse. #PaulSilva pic.twitter.com/wNwtVf17XX — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) October 27, 2022

Paul will look to extend his record to 6-0 and add another former MMA champion to his resume when he takes on UFC legend and former middleweight titleholder Silva this Saturday at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The YouTuber-turned-boxer boasts knockout victories over former UFC fighters and welterweight champions Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, but Silva represents his toughest test to date.

Silva is considered one of the greatest strikers in MMA and proved, even at 47, that he can still hold his own in the boxing ring against the likes of former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and former UFC light heavyweight titleholder Tito Ortiz, both of whom he defeated last year after calling it quits in MMA.

Silva vs. Paul takes place this Saturday, October 29, at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.