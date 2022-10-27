Henry Cejudo slams Aljamain Sterling for win over ‘handicapped fighter’ T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280

Henry Cejudo has attempted to discredit Aljamain Sterling’s reign as UFC bantamweight champion by exposing his last three title victories against Petr Yan (twice) and T.J. Dillashaw.

‘Triple C’ blasted Sterling’s back-to-back victories over former champion Yan before accusing ‘Funk Master’ of beating up a ‘handicapped fighter’ in Dillashaw to retain his bantamweight championship at UFC 280.

Hey Alljizzlame. Your last 3 Fights.



1. Beat Yan via Academy Award

2. Gifted Dec via Guilt

3. Hate Crime over Handicapped Fighter



Sign the Contract . @funkmasterMMA — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 25, 2022

“Hey Alljizzlame. Your last 3 Fights.

1. Beat Yan via Academy Award

2. Gifted Dec via Guilt

3. Hate Crime over Handicapped Fighter

Sign the Contract . @funkmasterMMA,” Cejudo, the former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion, posted on Twitter Wednesday.

Cejudo’s comments come after it was revealed that Dillashaw fought at UFC 280 with a pre-existing shoulder injury that popped out of place multiple times during his one-sided TKO loss to Sterling last weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Sterling deserves full credit for the victory although he is still struggling to win over fans as champion due to the controversial nature in which he won the title with a DQ win over Yan at UFC 259.

Cejudo is looking to make a comeback next year against Sterling before moving up in weight to take on Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight title in hopes of becoming a three-weight champion and cementing his legacy as the greatest fighter of all time.