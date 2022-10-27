Teenage prospect Raul Rosas Jr.’s debut booked for UFC 282

Raul Rosas Jr. is booked for his first UFC fight.

Iridium Sports Agency announced that Rosas Jr. and Jay Perrin are sharing the Octagon at UFC 282, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for Dec. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Following a successful appearance against Mando Gutierrez on Contender Series this past September, Rosas Jr. was signed to the promotion, becoming the youngest fighter on the UFC roster. UFC president Dana White was ‘blown away’ by the then 17-year-old, who required a special license from the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) and parental permission to compete.

With the win over Gutierrez, the now 18-year-old improved to 6-0 as a professional. Ahead of his much-anticipated arrival, Rosas Jr. said he had high expectations for his UFC career, setting his sights on becoming the youngest UFC champion.

“Everybody should not be surprised,” Rosas Jr. told Laura Sanko after Contender Series. “I’m the new king in here, so I’m coming for that belt now.

“I’m gonna be champion when I’m 20. Respect to everybody, but I’m gonna be champion when I’m 20, or even earlier. Nobody is gonna stop me. All I see is gold, and I’m coming for that belt.”

Perrin has yet to record a UFC win. The ‘Joker’ fell short to Mario Bautista and Aoriqileng at UFC Vegas 48 and UFC 278, respectively. Prior to that, the former Cage Titans FC bantamweight champion was on a two-fight win streak.

UFC 282 is headlined by a light heavyweight championship rematch between Jiří Procházka and Glover Teixeira.