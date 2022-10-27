 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The MMA Vivisection - UFC Vegas 63: Allen vs. Kattar picks, odds, & analysis

Zane Simon & Connor Ruebusch are back to break down this week’s UFC event in Las Vegas, NV. With picks and odds for every fight on the card. From Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen in the main event down to Christian Rodriguez vs. Joshua Weems in the opening prelim.

By Zane Simon and Connor Ruebusch
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

As is so often the case with the UFC, a major PPV binge is getting followed by a bit of a hangover from the promotion’s matchmakers. Arnold Allen vs. Calvin Kattar is a great main event fight. After that, it’s hard to fight another fighter ranked near the top of their division, let alone carefully booked bouts.

For fans interested in diving into a very thin undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

MMA Vivi, The MMA Vivisection, MMA Podcast, UFC Podcast, Zane Simon, Molly, Molly Simon, Connor Ruebusch, UFC Preview, UFC Picks &amp; Predictions, UFC Odds, UFC Analysis, Vivi Host Graphic, June M. Williams

The MMA Vivisection is brought to you by ‘The Fine Art of Violence’, a collection of art and essays recapping the year in MMA by Chris Rini, featuring the most talented artists and writers in Mixed Martial Arts. The book is available in both hard copy and digital formats at chrisrini.com.

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 63 fight card as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | 7pm/4pm ET&PT
Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen — At 6:09, Odds 29:26, Picks, Both: Allen
Max Griffin vs. Tim Means At 32:43, Odds 46:46, Picks, Zane: Griffin, Connor: Means
Jared Vanderaa vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta At 47:02, Odds 50:34, Picks, Both: Cortes-Acosta
Josh Fremd vs. Tresean Gore At 50:49, Odds 55:54, Picks, Both: Fremd
Dustin Jacoby vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. — At 57:37, Odds 1:07:15, Picks, Both: Jacoby

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4pm/1pm ET&PT
Phil Hawes vs. Roman Dolidze At 0:47, Odds 16:29, Picks, Both: Hawes
Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima At 16:42, Odds 27:41, Picks, Both: Lima
Jun-yong Park vs. Joseph Holmes At 28:16, Odds 32:51, Picks, Both: Park
Chase Hooper vs. Steve Garcia At 33:06, Odds 37:39, Picks, Both: Hooper
Carlos Mota vs. Cody Durden At 37:51, Odds 45:40, Picks, Zane: Mota, Connor: Durden
Christian Rodriguez vs. Joshua Weems — At 46:18, Odds 52:10, Picks, Both: Weems

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisection shows for UFC Fight Island 1: ‘Kattar vs. Ige’. So far, here are the overall standings:

  • For our last event, UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev: Zane went 9/12 for 75%, while Connor went 8/12 for 66.7% as well
  • Overall from UFC Fight Island 1 through UFC 280: Zane is now at 752/1158 for 65% and Connor is now at 705/1158 for 60.9%
  • So far, in 2022: Zane is at 282/421 for 67% and Connor is at 263/421 for 62.5%
  • 2021: Zane went 305/493 for 62% and Connor went 285/493 for 58%
  • July-Dec 2020: Zane went 164/244 for 67% and Connor went 157/244 for 64%
  • Reference: Vivi Picks Stats_10.27.22.pdf

If you enjoy our variety of shows, give us a shout out in the comments here on Bloody Elbow, and give us a “like”, share & subscribe on your BE Presents Podcast platform of choice: SoundCloud, YouTube, Apple Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, Spotify, TuneIn, OverCast, Player FM, & Amazon Music – For previous episodes, check out our playlists on any of our BE Presents channels. Check out the new MMA Vivi Facebook Page, where the shows always drop an hour earlier than they do anywhere else on the network, be sure to “Like”, Follow, Share — At: https://www.facebook.com/TheMMAVivi.

In This Stream

UFC Vegas 63: ‘Kattar vs. Allen’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

View all 3 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...