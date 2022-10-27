As is so often the case with the UFC, a major PPV binge is getting followed by a bit of a hangover from the promotion’s matchmakers. Arnold Allen vs. Calvin Kattar is a great main event fight. After that, it’s hard to fight another fighter ranked near the top of their division, let alone carefully booked bouts.

For fans interested in diving into a very thin undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

Here’s a look at the UFC Vegas 63 fight card as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | 7pm/4pm ET&PT

Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen — At 6:09, Odds 29:26, Picks, Both: Allen

Max Griffin vs. Tim Means — At 32:43, Odds 46:46, Picks, Zane: Griffin, Connor: Means

Jared Vanderaa vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta — At 47:02, Odds 50:34, Picks, Both: Cortes-Acosta

Josh Fremd vs. Tresean Gore — At 50:49, Odds 55:54, Picks, Both: Fremd

Dustin Jacoby vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. — At 57:37, Odds 1:07:15, Picks, Both: Jacoby

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4pm/1pm ET&PT

Phil Hawes vs. Roman Dolidze — At 0:47, Odds 16:29, Picks, Both: Hawes

Andrei Arlovski vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima — At 16:42, Odds 27:41, Picks, Both: Lima

Jun-yong Park vs. Joseph Holmes — At 28:16, Odds 32:51, Picks, Both: Park

Chase Hooper vs. Steve Garcia — At 33:06, Odds 37:39, Picks, Both: Hooper

Carlos Mota vs. Cody Durden — At 37:51, Odds 45:40, Picks, Zane: Mota, Connor: Durden

Christian Rodriguez vs. Joshua Weems — At 46:18, Odds 52:10, Picks, Both: Weems

