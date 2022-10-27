Katie Taylor vs. Karen Carabajal: How to stream, start time, price, full fight card

The undisputed women's lightweight champion is back in action this weekend. Ireland’s Katie Taylor will headline England’s Wembley Arena to defend her crown versus Argentina’s Karen Elizabeth Carabajal.
This is Taylor’s first fight since her sensational battle against Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden in April. Taylor will be hoping to get through Carabajal without incident, extend her 21-0 pro record, and then prepare for a likely rematch versus Serrano.
For Carabajal this is the toughest test of her career (by far). However, she has managed to put together a 19-0 record (2 KOs). The 32-year-old won the South American super featherweight title last year.
Taylor vs. Carabajal begins at 1 p.m. ET with the main event ringwalks expected at 6 p.m. ET.
Bout Order
Katie Taylor vs. Karen Elizabeth Carabajal; For Taylor’s WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF lightweight title
Jordan Gill vs. Kiko Martinez; For Gill’s European featherweight championship and an IBF eliminator
Gary Cully vs. Jaouad Belmehdi; Lightweight
Mary Romero vs. Ellie Scotney; For Romero’s EBU European super bantamweight championship
Johnny Fisher vs. Alfonso Damiani; Heavyweight
John Hedges vs. TBC; Light heavyweight
Thomas Whittaker-Hart vs. Mickey Ellison; Light heavyweight
Jordan Reynolds vs. TBC; Super welterweight
Weigh-ins (8 a.m. ET on Oct 28)
Tickets
You can buy tickets for the event, held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, UK here.
Live Stream
Taylor vs. Carabajal will air exclusively on DAZN PPV, with the prelims airing on DAZN in over 200 countries including the USA, Canada, UK and Ireland. The event will not air on DAZN in Australia or New Zealand. Viewers in Argentina, Chile and Colombia can only watch the fight if they download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and sign up as a subscriber there instead of via a web browser.
In the US DAZN costs $19.99 a month or $99.99 per year.
In Canada a monthly subscription to DAZN is $20 and an annual subscription is $150. In the UK you can get a monthly subscription for £7.99.
DAZN can be viewed on the following devices:
Mobile Devices
- iPhone, iPad
- Android phones, tablets
- Amazon Fire tablet
TV & Streaming Devices
- Amazon Fire TV
- Amazon Fire TV Stick
- Android TV
- Apple TV
- Google Chromecast
- LG Smart TV, Smartcast
- Panasonic Smart TV
- Samsung Smart TV
- Sony Smart TV
Games Consoles
- PlayStation 4
- PlayStation 5
- XBox One
- XBox Series X | S
Pay-Per-View events are available to watch either live or on-demand. Events will be available to buy, and to watch, for 7 days after they go live.
Live news, updates and round-by-round commentary is available here on Bloody Elbow.
