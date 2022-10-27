Katie Taylor vs. Karen Carabajal: How to stream, start time, price, full fight card

The undisputed women's lightweight champion is back in action this weekend. Ireland’s Katie Taylor will headline England’s Wembley Arena to defend her crown versus Argentina’s Karen Elizabeth Carabajal.

This is Taylor’s first fight since her sensational battle against Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden in April. Taylor will be hoping to get through Carabajal without incident, extend her 21-0 pro record, and then prepare for a likely rematch versus Serrano.

For Carabajal this is the toughest test of her career (by far). However, she has managed to put together a 19-0 record (2 KOs). The 32-year-old won the South American super featherweight title last year.

Taylor vs. Carabajal begins at 1 p.m. ET with the main event ringwalks expected at 6 p.m. ET.

Bout Order

Katie Taylor vs. Karen Elizabeth Carabajal; For Taylor’s WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF lightweight title

Jordan Gill vs. Kiko Martinez; For Gill’s European featherweight championship and an IBF eliminator

Gary Cully vs. Jaouad Belmehdi; Lightweight

Mary Romero vs. Ellie Scotney; For Romero’s EBU European super bantamweight championship

Johnny Fisher vs. Alfonso Damiani; Heavyweight

John Hedges vs. TBC; Light heavyweight

Thomas Whittaker-Hart vs. Mickey Ellison; Light heavyweight

Jordan Reynolds vs. TBC; Super welterweight

Weigh-ins (8 a.m. ET on Oct 28)

Tickets

You can buy tickets for the event, held at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, UK here.

Live Stream

Taylor vs. Carabajal will air exclusively on DAZN PPV, with the prelims airing on DAZN in over 200 countries including the USA, Canada, UK and Ireland. The event will not air on DAZN in Australia or New Zealand. Viewers in Argentina, Chile and Colombia can only watch the fight if they download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and sign up as a subscriber there instead of via a web browser.

In the US DAZN costs $19.99 a month or $99.99 per year.

In Canada a monthly subscription to DAZN is $20 and an annual subscription is $150. In the UK you can get a monthly subscription for £7.99.

Pay-Per-View events are available to watch either live or on-demand. Events will be available to buy, and to watch, for 7 days after they go live.

