Sean O’Malley rewatches fight with Petr Yan, confirms he ‘def won’

Sean O’Malley says he ‘def won’ against Petr Yan at UFC 280 this past Saturday.

In a ‘Fight of the Night’ awarded appearance, O’Malley defeated Yan by controversial split decision. The initial consensus was that ‘No Mercy’ should have gotten the nod over ’Sugar,’ and many fans and fighters cried foul when the judges’ scorecards were read.

When he addressed the controversy for the first time, O’Malley defended himself from his detractors, telling them to aim their frustrations at those they want to hold accountable, not him.

“It’s not my f—king fault,” said O’Malley on his official YouTube channel. “You guys wanna go tell the refs, the judges that I lost? You guys wanna go tell [UFC president] Dana [White], you guys wanna go tell whoever, don’t tell me. Save it, boys, because that’s not what my record says.”

Just rewatched the fight, def won. ❤️ — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) October 26, 2022

Now that he has re-watched the fight against Yan, ‘O’Malley has doubled down on his belief that he was rightfully declared the winner.

“Just rewatched the fight, def won,” wrote O’Malley on Twitter.

Days removed from his win, O’Malley has skyrocketed to the No. 1 contender in the bantamweight division. That could put him in a prime position to challenge reigning champion Aljamain Sterling, who recently dispatched T.J. Dillashaw by second-round TKO for his second consecutive defense.

Prior to them sharing the Octagon, UFC president Dana White suggested that the winner of Yan vs. O’Malley would be next for Sterling. And with the champion on board for either of them, it appears as though Sterling vs. O’Malley could happen in the near future.