Video: ‘Fat Jake’ Paul wants Tyson Fury after Anderson Silva boxing match

After an unsuccessful attempt at making a fight happen against Tommy Fury, Jake Paul is now gunning for an elder member of the family. In a recent social media post, “The Problem” Child issued a rather attention-grabbing callout to two-time heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

In 6 days I fight Anderson Silva in #paulsilva but, after that, fat Jake is moving up to the heavyweight division to fight my brotha from anotha mother @Tyson_Fury. The heavyweight division been real quiet since this announcement @betr pic.twitter.com/YxDBgDo7fr — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 23, 2022

“Ever since I moved up to the heavyweight division, Tyson Fury… where the f—k you at, pussy??” Paul said while mean-mugging at the camera as he slapped his overblown belly.

The 25-year-old Paul (5-0) was slated to face the younger Fury on August 6th at Madison Square Garden, but the latter had after being barred entry into the United States. He was subsequently replaced by Hasim Rahman Jr., but that pairing also fell through when the latter refused to comply with the 200-pound weight limit.

Paul will now face former long-time UFC champion and future Hall of Famer Anderson Silva on October 29th in Glendale, Arizona. Also part of the event is UFC and TUF alum Uriah Hall, who faces former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell.