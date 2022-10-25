UFC 284 odds: Robert Whittaker strongly favored over Paulo Costa

UFC 284 is scheduled to go down down under at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. One of the featured matchups will be between top ranked middleweights as the UFC’s former 185-pound champion, Robert Whittaker, is slated to tangle with the #6 ranked, Paulo Costa. We now have betting odds for this fight!

Online gambling site Sportsbetting.ag has Whittaker opening up as a sizable betting favorite over Costa. You can find Bobby Knuckles sporting a strong -264 moneyline, with a $100 bet at that those odds potentially winning you a total profit of $37.88. As for Paulo, he is being offered up with a +224 underdog tag, and at that line a hundred dollar bet stands to make $224 in profit — plus your hundo back of course.

Whittaker is fresh off of dominant decision win over Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris back in September. Honestly, at 185-pounds Robert has proven to be head and shoulders above the field outside of the champion, Israel Adesanya. Lately Costa has been spotted gripping his ‘secret juice’ and trolling Khamzat Chimaev, but he also broke up a two-fight losing skid with a recent UFC 278 decision win over another former champ in Luke Rockhold. We know exactly what we’re going to get from Whittaker, and have no clue what to expect from Costa. This should make for a fun encounter!

Check out the betting odds for Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa, courtesy of Sportsbetting.ag:

