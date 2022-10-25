Hey Not the Face! 03: Comparing WWE and UFC Models

Welcome to Hey Not the Face!, the podcast that provides expert analysis on all aspects of combat sports finance with an intense focus on fighter pay. Hey Not the Face! will also feature updates on both antitrust suits against the UFC, in-depth comparisons of boxing pay vs. MMA pay, thorough examinations of contracts and more. The show is hosted by John Nash and airs twice monthly. No permanent schedule has been worked out, but we’ll make sure to notify everyone via our various social media platforms. As always, we hope you enjoy listening.

EPISODE 03

MMA vs PRO WRESTLING history

1. Why do some people say that MMA is just pro wrestling? Is there a connection or link between the two?

2. So how did it become real again with MMA?

3. Is there a connection between pro wrestling and the UFC?

4. Are their also links between the business models?

UFC vs WWE business

1. The UFC and WWE are often compared to each other, as both are the 800-pound gorillas in their industry. Are there any similarities in how they go to that position?

2. Do they practice a similar business model?

3. Another similarity often mentioned is how they both control the narrative around them. Is that an accurate comparison?

4. Is Dana White the UFC’s Vince McMahon?

