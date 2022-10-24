‘Aim to head butt the chest cavity’ - Conor McGregor advises Volkanovski on lightweight move

Never one to stay out of drama around the lightweight title picture, former two-division champion Conor McGregor was quick to insert himself in the discourse following Islam Makhachev’s victory over Charles Oliveira and the UFC’s quickly announced plans that the next title shot would be going to Alexander Volkanovski.

My two old belts. On two little ticks. This fight does 10 buys pic.twitter.com/8AIzVyxQUl — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2022

‘The Notorious’ 34-year-old hasn’t been seen in the Octagon since a pair of 2021 losses to Dustin Poirier, the second of which involved a brutal leg break and months of rehab. Although it seems McGregor should be nearly back to full strength, there’s no telling when he might get back in the cage—with a movie project and a return to the USADA testing pool firmly between him and fighting at the moment. All facts that didn’t escape Volkanovski’s attention in a response to McGregor’s social media post.

A former wise man once said… pic.twitter.com/uxuAeib75l — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) October 24, 2022

That must have struck a chord with McGregor, who quickly responded that he was “just watching and monitoring” and that he was really “happy for” Volkanovski and his opportunity to gain a second title. In fact, McGregor was so thrilled for Volkanovski’s upcoming bout against Makhachev that he took it up on himself to offer some advice on how the Aussie should approach his move up to lightweight.

And we dance on. Good. I was in your exact spot one time don’t forget. 145 coming up. Good luck. I’d say go heavier. Rugby days. Be a bowling ball. That’s how I’d do it as you. Your condition right now as i see it, I don’t know. But bowling ball style for you for best chance. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2022

Aim to head butt the chest cavity. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 24, 2022

Volkanovski vs. Makhachev hasn’t been made official yet, but the bout is currently planned for UFC 284 in Perth, Australia, on February 12th at the RAC Arena. A middleweight top contender’s fight between Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa is also expected for the PPV card.