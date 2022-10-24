Fights on Tap: Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa among 7 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

What were your overall thoughts on UFC 280 this past Saturday? I thought it was a solid pay-per-view event. Islam Makhachev claimed the UFC lightweight championship by submitting Charles Oliveira. Aljamain Sterling dominated T.J. Dillashaw. And Sean O’Malley may have gained some respect after his ‘Fight of the Night’ outing against Petr Yan. With the event now over, we can look at what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule.

The UFC either announced or finalized seven fights this week, and a potential No. 1 contender at middleweight is set.

We have our first fight added to UFC 284, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for Feb. 11 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, and it features one of the biggest names from the region. Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker returns home for his next appearance, sharing the Octagon with Paulo Costa in what is expected to be the co-main event.

Whittaker returned to the win column with a unanimous decision over Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris this past September. Prior to that, the ‘Reaper’ fell short to reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya again. Despite being 0-2 against Adesanya, Whittaker has said that a third fight is ‘inevitable,’ so perhaps he can secure it with a win over Costa.

In his most recent appearance, Costa snapped a two-fight skid against Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 in August.

UFC Fight Night — November 5

Mark O. Madsen vs. Grant Dawson — lightweight

First rep. by Raphael Marinho of Combate

UFC Fight Night — November 19

Jack Della Maddalena vs. Danny Roberts — welterweight

First rep. by Paradigm Sports

UFC 282 — December 10

Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon — lightweight

UFC Fight Night — December 17

Brandon Royval vs. Amir Albazi — flyweight

First rep. by Marcel Dorff of Eurosport Nederland

UFC 283 — January 21

Lauren Murphy vs. Jéssica Andrade — women’s flyweight

First rep. by Mike Heck and Damon Martin of MMA Fighting

UFC Seoul — February 4

Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Böhm — women’s flyweight

First rep. by John Hyon Ko of The AllStar

UFC 284 — February 11

Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa — middleweight

Announced Bellator fights:

Bellator 289 — December 9

Kai Kamaka III vs. Kevin Boehm — featherweight

First rep. by Bellator Zone

Dalton Rosta vs. Anthony Adams — middleweight

First rep. by Nolan King of MMA Junkie

Chris Gonzalez vs. Shamil Nikaev — lightweight

First rep. by Nolan King of MMA Junkie

Jared Scoggins vs. Cass Bell — bantamweight

First rep. by Nolan King of MMA Junkie

Theo Hine vs. Kareem Kline — middleweight

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 145 — November 4

James Webb vs. Paddy McCorry — middleweight

Liam Gittins vs. Salvatore Liga — bantamweight

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Lee Chadwick — light heavyweight

Cage Warriors 147 — November 20

Daniel Ladero vs. Matty Byfield — light heavyweight

Announced Invicta FC fights:

Invicta FC 50 — November 16

Katharina Lehner vs. Talita Bernardo — women’s bantamweight

Claire Guthrie vs. Marilia Morais — women’s bantamweight

Sharon Jacobson vs. Melissa Oddessa — women’s strawweight

Fatima Kline vs. Danni McCormack — women’s strawweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 76 — November 12

Gracjan Szadziński vs. Valeriu Mircea — lightweight

Maciej Kazieczko vs. Francisco Albano Barrio — lightweight

Antun Račić vs. Zuriko Jojua — bantamweight

Paweł Pawlak vs. Tom Breese — middleweight