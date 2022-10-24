Fights on Tap: Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa among 7 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.
What were your overall thoughts on UFC 280 this past Saturday? I thought it was a solid pay-per-view event. Islam Makhachev claimed the UFC lightweight championship by submitting Charles Oliveira. Aljamain Sterling dominated T.J. Dillashaw. And Sean O’Malley may have gained some respect after his ‘Fight of the Night’ outing against Petr Yan. With the event now over, we can look at what we have ahead of us on the upcoming schedule.
The UFC either announced or finalized seven fights this week, and a potential No. 1 contender at middleweight is set.
We have our first fight added to UFC 284, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for Feb. 11 at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, and it features one of the biggest names from the region. Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker returns home for his next appearance, sharing the Octagon with Paulo Costa in what is expected to be the co-main event.
Whittaker returned to the win column with a unanimous decision over Marvin Vettori at UFC Paris this past September. Prior to that, the ‘Reaper’ fell short to reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya again. Despite being 0-2 against Adesanya, Whittaker has said that a third fight is ‘inevitable,’ so perhaps he can secure it with a win over Costa.
In his most recent appearance, Costa snapped a two-fight skid against Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 in August.
UFC Fight Night — November 5
Mark O. Madsen vs. Grant Dawson — lightweight
UFC Fight Night — November 19
Jack Della Maddalena vs. Danny Roberts — welterweight
UFC 282 — December 10
Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon — lightweight
UFC Fight Night — December 17
Brandon Royval vs. Amir Albazi — flyweight
UFC 283 — January 21
Lauren Murphy vs. Jéssica Andrade — women’s flyweight
UFC Seoul — February 4
Ji Yeon Kim vs. Mandy Böhm — women’s flyweight
UFC 284 — February 11
Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa — middleweight
Announced Bellator fights:
Bellator 289 — December 9
Kai Kamaka III vs. Kevin Boehm — featherweight
Dalton Rosta vs. Anthony Adams — middleweight
Chris Gonzalez vs. Shamil Nikaev — lightweight
Jared Scoggins vs. Cass Bell — bantamweight
Theo Hine vs. Kareem Kline — middleweight
Announced Cage Warriors fights:
Cage Warriors 145 — November 4
James Webb vs. Paddy McCorry — middleweight
Liam Gittins vs. Salvatore Liga — bantamweight
Modestas Bukauskas vs. Lee Chadwick — light heavyweight
Cage Warriors 147 — November 20
Daniel Ladero vs. Matty Byfield — light heavyweight
Announced Invicta FC fights:
Invicta FC 50 — November 16
Katharina Lehner vs. Talita Bernardo — women’s bantamweight
Claire Guthrie vs. Marilia Morais — women’s bantamweight
Sharon Jacobson vs. Melissa Oddessa — women’s strawweight
Fatima Kline vs. Danni McCormack — women’s strawweight
Announced KSW fights:
KSW 76 — November 12
Gracjan Szadziński vs. Valeriu Mircea — lightweight
Maciej Kazieczko vs. Francisco Albano Barrio — lightweight
Antun Račić vs. Zuriko Jojua — bantamweight
Paweł Pawlak vs. Tom Breese — middleweight
