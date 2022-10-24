 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Vegas 63: ‘Kattar vs. Allen’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

Bloody Elbow presents its fight week coverage for the latest Fight Night event from the APEX center: UFC Vegas 63, which goes down on Saturday, October 29th. from Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Featherweight contenders, No. 6 ranked Calvin Katter and No. 7 ranked Arnold Allen, will have what should be a thrilling 145lb top contenders brawl.

The co-main is a Welterweight scrap between well known fight veterans, Tim ‘The Dirty Bird’ Means and Max ‘Pain’ Griffin.

UFC Vegas 63 main card of five bouts airs live on ESPN+ with a start time of 7/4PM ETPT, this is preceded by four Prelims on also on ESPN+ at 4/1PM ETPT. Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Official UFC Vegas 63 Fight Night Poster featuring Calvin Katter vs Arnold Allen

FEATHERWEIGHT SHOWDOWN — Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen - OCT 29: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, October 29th, 2022, with a thrilling 145lb Featherweight top contenders brawl between No 6 division ranked, Calvin Kattar (23-6) who looks to stop the rise of his No. 7 division ranked foe, ‘Almighty’ Arnold Allen (18-1). In UFC Vegas 63’s co-main event, hard-hitting Welterweights go to war when Max ‘Pain’ Griffin meets up with fellow fight veteran, Tim ‘The Dirty Bird’ Means. Plus — Dustin ‘The Hanyak’ Jacoby vs Khalil ‘The War Horse’ Rountree, Waldo ‘Salsa Boy’ Cortes-Acosta vs Jared ‘The Mountain’ Vanderaa, Tresean ‘Mr Vivious’ Gore vs Josh ‘The Big Yinz’ Fremd & Andrei ‘The Pitbull’ Arlovski vs Marcos ‘Pezão’ Rogério de Lima all on this Fight Night card! Tune-in for a stacked 11-bout event...

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

