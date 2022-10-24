UFC Vegas 63: ‘Kattar vs. Allen’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

Bloody Elbow presents its fight week coverage for the latest Fight Night event from the APEX center: UFC Vegas 63, which goes down on Saturday, October 29th. from Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Featherweight contenders, No. 6 ranked Calvin Katter and No. 7 ranked Arnold Allen, will have what should be a thrilling 145lb top contenders brawl.
The co-main is a Welterweight scrap between well known fight veterans, Tim ‘The Dirty Bird’ Means and Max ‘Pain’ Griffin.
UFC Vegas 63 main card of five bouts airs live on ESPN+ with a start time of 7/4PM ETPT, this is preceded by four Prelims on also on ESPN+ at 4/1PM ETPT. Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.