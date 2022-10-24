UFC 280 Reactions & UFC Vegas 63 Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and host of our brand new ‘Hey Not the Face!’ Podcast, co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast; he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast. Our trio is moderated by the insightful Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

NOTE: Eugene is on hiatus while he is on tour with the band, Bunüel. He will return in a few episodes. In the meantime, John and Stephie have got you covered!

The format of the show is to review the prior weeks’ picks & then to announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are hot, and which fights are not, based on relevancy to the sport as a whole. This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. This effort is in the hopes that we can steer you towards fights that affect rankings, title contention, have significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev REACTIONS —

Here’s a look at the UFC 280: ‘Oliveira vs Makhachev’ fight card & current records...

Overall, this now 12-bout card saw one exciting first round finish, two thrilling KO/TKO’s, two sweet submissions, and eight hard-fought decisions; one controversial split, one majority. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included — POTN: Belal Muhammad and Islam Makhachev. FOTN: Sean O’Malley vs Petr Yan.

Main & co-main events scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official 280 Scorecards

MAIN CARD | SAT. OCT. 22

At 2:26 — 12. UFC Vacant Lightweight Championship: Islam Makhachev (23-1) DEF. Charles Oliveira (33-9) — via submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:17 of Round 2

At 11:17 — 11. UFC Bantamweight Championship: Aljamain Sterling (22-3) DEF. T.J. Dillashaw (17-5) — via TKO (strikes) at 3:44 of Round 2

At 14:50 — 10. Sean O’Malley (16-1) DEF. Petr Yan (16-4) — via controversial split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

At 21:08 — 9. Beneil Dariush (22-4) DEF. Mateusz Gamrot (15-9) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

At 24:05 — 8. Manon Fiorot (10-1) DEF. Katlyn Chookagian (18-5) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

PRELIMS

At 25:20 — 7. Belal Muhammad (22-3) DEF. Sean Brady (15-1) — via TKO (strikes) at 4:47 of Round 2

At 28:03 — 6. Caio Borralho (13-1) DEF. Makhmud Muradov (25-8) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

At 30:04 — 5. Nikita Krylov (29-9) DEF. Volkan Oezdemir (18-7) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

At 31:26 — 4. Abubakar Nurmagomedov (17-3) DEF. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (13-2) — unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

3. Armen Petrosyan (7-2) DEF. AJ Dobson (6-2) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

At 31:36 — 2. Muhammad Mokaev (8-0) DEF. Malcolm Gordon (14-6) — via submission (armbar) at 4:26 of Round 3

1. Karol Rosa (16-4) DEF. Lina Lansberg (10-7) — via majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28)

UFC Vegas 63: Kattar vs Allen PICKS — at 33:17

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the UFC Vegas 63 Fight Night bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ event will take place from the APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, October 29th, 2022.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com, bout order subject to change...

UFC Vegas 63 (2 Cares):

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. OCT. 29 — 7/4PM ETPT ( 2 Cares)

9. 145lbs: Calvin Kattar (23-6) vs. Arnold Allen (18-1) — At 42:08, 2 Cares

8. 170lbs: Tim Means (32-13) vs. Max Griffin (18-9) — At 40:37

7. 205lbs: Dustin Jacoby (18-5) vs. Khalil Rountree (10-5) — At 39:59

6. 265lbs: Waldo Cortes-Acosta (7-0) vs. Jared Vanderaa (12-9) — At 38:57

5: 185lbs: Tresean Gore (3-2) vs. Josh Fremd (9-3) — At 37:50

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 4/1PM ETPT (0 Cares)

4. 265lbs: Andrei Arlovski (34-20) vs. Marcos Rogério de Lima (19-8) — At 37:11

3. 145lbs: Chase Hooper (11-2) vs. Steve Garcia (12-5) — At 36:59

2. 185lbs: Joseph Holmes (8-2) vs. Jun Yong Park (14-5) — At 36:38

1. 185lbs: Roman Dolidze (10-1) vs. Phil Hawes (12-3) — At 36:09

* Christian Rodriguez vs. Garret Armfield CANCELLED: Armfield Withdrew — At 35:50

* Cody Durden vs Kleydson Rodrigues CANCELLED: Rodrigues Withdrew — At 35:08

*** We will update the post later this week when Eugene’s picks have been obtained.

