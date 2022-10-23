UFC 280: Petr Yan says ‘f-ck the judges’ after controversial split decision loss to Sean O’Malley

Petr Yan is not happy with the judges after his grueling split decision loss to Sean O’Malley at UFC 280.

Both men earned a $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus for their performances, but Yan feels he was robbed, writing ‘f-ck the judges’ in a bitter post-fight Tweet.

Fuck the judges! — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) October 22, 2022

Yan isn’t the only one that felt he was robbed as several of his fellow fighters posted their disappointment with the result on social media, with former light heavyweight title challenger Dominick Reyes accusing O’Malley of ‘UFC privilege’.

However, despite calls of a robbery, it shouldn’t be overlooked that O’Malley outlanded Yan in significant strikes 84 to 58 overall and 40 to 15 in the third round, with Yan posing the advantage on the ground and in takedowns.

It was a razor-close fight, with both men leaving it all on the line and O’Malley rising to the occasion and proving to the rest of the world that he has what it takes to compete at the championship level.

Rematch? Possibly. But O’Malley is more likely to challenge Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title, with the UFC eager to create a new global superstar to rival Conor McGregor.