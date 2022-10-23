Paddy Pimblett’s next fight officially booked for UFC 282

Someone signed on the dotted line for Paddy Pimblett.

Two weeks after revealing he was waiting for ‘an opponent to step up and sign the dotted line,’ the ‘Baddy’ has his next fight set. The UFC announced Saturday that Pimblett would share the Octagon with Jared Gordon at UFC 282, the upcoming pay-per-view event scheduled for Dec. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Since his arrival to the promotion over a year ago, Pimblett has finished all three of his opponents. Following his successful debut against Luigi Vendramini, the former Cage Warriors champion submitted Rodrigo Vargas and Jordan Leavitt in back-to-back outings in front of a hometown crowd in London. The Liverpudlian has received ‘Performance of the Night’ bonuses in all of his UFC fights thus far.

Across from Pimblett will be Gordon, a veteran who has compiled a record of 7-4 in the promotion. ‘Flash’ has won four of his past five, with his only loss coming to Grant Dawson at UFC Vegas 53 this past April.

Pimblett vs. Gordon was rumored to happen earlier this year, but it did not materialize until now.

UFC 282 is headlined by a light heavyweight championship rematch between Jiří Procházka and Glover Teixeira.