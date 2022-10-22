 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pros and Cons from UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev

This is UFC 280 in a few short tweets.

By Anton Tabuena
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC 280 is in the books, and after a slow start from the prelims, the final three bouts really picked up on the action — and the weirdness.

In the main event, Islam Makhachev not only proved he’s the best lightweight in the world, he also won the title with style. After staying on top and matching up his wrestling with Charles Oliveira’s jiujitsu, Makhachev went on to knock him down and submit the top notch grappler.

In the co-main event, T.J. Dillashaw popped his shoulder out and was mostly one-armed and defenseless. Aljamain Sterling dished out some damage and a lot of ground and pound in a fight that really shouldn’t have gone that long.

Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley actually had a fun back-and-forth match. The popular young prospect exceeded expectations, but it looked like the former champion was winning more exchanges both standing and on the ground. Weirdly enough, while most people thought O’Malley got a moral victory, judges somehow awarded him with the actual victory.

Below, we analyze the pros and cons of each of the key bouts, with a quick twitter thread that’s short and fitting for people’s social media era attention spans:

