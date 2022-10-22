‘Khabib, train me’ - Pros react to Islam Makhachev choking out Oliveira at UFC 280

Islam Makhachev is the new UFC lightweight champion. In a dominant performance, the Dagestani won the first round and the scored a knockdown and a quick sub with an arm-triangle choke in the second. On Twitter. pro fighters were impressed with the victory.
Sambo VS Jiujitsu #ufc— Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) October 22, 2022
Maka by sub— Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) October 22, 2022
We got an exciting first round of ground work! Talk about out my seat #UFC280 round 1 Islam.— Andre Ewell (@daii24_dre) October 22, 2022
OH SHIT!!!— Vinc Pichel (@FromHellPichel) October 22, 2022
Dropped him and followed him down for the finish like he said he would @MAKHACHEVMMA— Jeremy Kennedy (@JeremyKennedyWC) October 22, 2022
OMG!!!!!!!!!! #UFC280— Jasmine Jasudavicius (@JasJasudavicius) October 22, 2022
That boy islam built different that was nasty— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 22, 2022
Islam deserves the belt! Humble hard worker. World class #UFC280— Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) October 22, 2022
That squeeze must be ridiculous!— The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) October 22, 2022
Khabib train me please @ufc— Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) October 22, 2022
DAMN ! Islam looked very good tonight #ufc280— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) October 22, 2022
Islam with the sub that was vicious . Oliveira tapped quick ! #UFC280— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 22, 2022
And Newwwwwww x2 let’s go— KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) October 22, 2022
Wow Olivera gets submitted! This sport is Wild! And sooo Unpredictable #UFC280— Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) October 22, 2022
I didn't see this one coming— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) October 22, 2022
Dominant.— Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) October 22, 2022
Very impressive. #UFC280
@MAKHACHEVMMA vs @alexvolkanovski is gonna be fireworks If the small guy beats Islam he is truly the greatest P4P #UFC #UFC280— Mark O. Madsen (@MarkTheOlympian) October 22, 2022
