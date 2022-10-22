‘Khabib, train me’ - Pros react to Islam Makhachev choking out Oliveira at UFC 280

Islam Makhachev is the new UFC lightweight champion. In a dominant performance, the Dagestani won the first round and the scored a knockdown and a quick sub with an arm-triangle choke in the second. On Twitter. pro fighters were impressed with the victory.

Sambo VS Jiujitsu #ufc — Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) October 22, 2022

Maka by sub — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) October 22, 2022

We got an exciting first round of ground work! Talk about out my seat #UFC280 round 1 Islam. — Andre Ewell (@daii24_dre) October 22, 2022

OH SHIT!!! — Vinc Pichel (@FromHellPichel) October 22, 2022

Dropped him and followed him down for the finish like he said he would @MAKHACHEVMMA — Jeremy Kennedy (@JeremyKennedyWC) October 22, 2022

That boy islam built different that was nasty — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 22, 2022

Islam deserves the belt! Humble hard worker. World class #UFC280 — Dan Ige (@Dynamitedan808) October 22, 2022

That squeeze must be ridiculous! — The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) October 22, 2022

Khabib train me please @ufc — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) October 22, 2022

DAMN ! Islam looked very good tonight #ufc280 — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) October 22, 2022

Islam with the sub that was vicious . Oliveira tapped quick ! #UFC280 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 22, 2022

And Newwwwwww x2 let’s go — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) October 22, 2022

Wow Olivera gets submitted! This sport is Wild! And sooo Unpredictable #UFC280 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) October 22, 2022

I didn't see this one coming — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) October 22, 2022