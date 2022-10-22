‘EPO shoulder’ - Pros react to Sterling’s TKO win, Dillashaw’s injury at UFC 280

Aljamain Sterling is still the UFC bantamweight champion. In an unfortunate turn of events, challenger TJ Dillashaw suffered a dislocated injury early into the first round, which led to a one-sided beatdown for the ‘Funkmaster’ until a TKO victory in the second round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

Juice heads body not holding up #UFC280 — Ricky Simón (@RickySimonUFC) October 22, 2022

Aljo is a beast — Chris Wade (@CWadeMMA) October 22, 2022

TJ’s shoulder is out #UFC280 — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) October 22, 2022

Sterling on your back is not fun times #UFC280 — Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) October 22, 2022

EPO appears to have weakened TJ structurally. Don't care. Did it to himself.

10-8 Aljo!#UFC280 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) October 22, 2022

@TJDillashaw going back to the corner thinking "Pop it Tommy, shit Tommy pop it" #UFC280 #BestOfTheBest — Cortney Casey (@CastIron_Casey) October 22, 2022

Literally Everybody:10-9 for sterling

The Judges:pretty sure Dillashaw just won — Sam Alvey (@smilensam) October 22, 2022

Shoulders popped out — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) October 22, 2022

Very unfortunate — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) October 22, 2022

Dillashawe is a gangster — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) October 22, 2022

Congrats to the Champ Aljo — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 22, 2022

That's that EPO shoulder — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) October 22, 2022

If I was in TJ’s corner I would throw the towel before the finish #ufc280 — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) October 22, 2022

And still LFG bro unfortunately but bro did his job!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) October 22, 2022

Give it up to Dillashaw for stepping in the octagon with that shoulder.



But not taking anything from Aljarmin performance, he would've win eitherway. — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) October 22, 2022

Who thinks suga Sean can hang with the champ @funkmasterma to strong and athletic. — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) October 22, 2022