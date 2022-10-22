‘EPO shoulder’ - Pros react to Sterling’s TKO win, Dillashaw’s injury at UFC 280

Aljamain Sterling is still the UFC bantamweight champion. In an unfortunate turn of events, challenger TJ Dillashaw suffered a dislocated injury early into the first round, which led to a one-sided beatdown for the ‘Funkmaster’ until a TKO victory in the second round. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.
Juice heads body not holding up #UFC280— Ricky Simón (@RickySimonUFC) October 22, 2022
Aljo is a beast— Chris Wade (@CWadeMMA) October 22, 2022
TJ’s shoulder is out #UFC280— Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) October 22, 2022
Sterling on your back is not fun times #UFC280— Dominick Cruz (@DominickCruz) October 22, 2022
Ouch... shoulder. Ouch. #UFC280— Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) October 22, 2022
EPO appears to have weakened TJ structurally. Don't care. Did it to himself.— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) October 22, 2022
10-8 Aljo!#UFC280
@TJDillashaw going back to the corner thinking "Pop it Tommy, shit Tommy pop it" #UFC280 #BestOfTheBest— Cortney Casey (@CastIron_Casey) October 22, 2022
Literally Everybody:10-9 for sterling— Sam Alvey (@smilensam) October 22, 2022
The Judges:pretty sure Dillashaw just won
Shoulders popped out— Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) October 22, 2022
Very unfortunate— Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) October 22, 2022
Dillashawe is a gangster— LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) October 22, 2022
Congrats to the Champ Aljo— Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) October 22, 2022
That's that EPO shoulder— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) October 22, 2022
If I was in TJ’s corner I would throw the towel before the finish #ufc280— Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) October 22, 2022
— Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) October 22, 2022
Congrats @funkmasterMMA
And still LFG bro unfortunately but bro did his job!!— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) October 22, 2022
Give it up to Dillashaw for stepping in the octagon with that shoulder.— Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) October 22, 2022
But not taking anything from Aljarmin performance, he would've win eitherway.
Who thinks suga Sean can hang with the champ @funkmasterma to strong and athletic.— Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) October 22, 2022
Shoulders will get you!— Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) October 22, 2022
