‘Pure robbery’ - Pros react to Sean O’Malley’s split decision win over Petr Yan at UFC 280

Sean O’Malley defeated Petr Yan at UFC 280. On Twitter, pro fighters did not agree with the result.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new
Sean O’Malley defeated Petr Yan at UFC 280.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

In a thrilling three-round battle, Sean O’Malley emerged victorious against former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280. After 15 minutes of mostly striking, ‘Suga’ scored a split decision win in Abu Dhabi. However, professional fighters did not agree with the judges’ call on Twitter.

