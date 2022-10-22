‘Pure robbery’ - Pros react to Sean O’Malley’s split decision win over Petr Yan at UFC 280

In a thrilling three-round battle, Sean O’Malley emerged victorious against former champion Petr Yan at UFC 280. After 15 minutes of mostly striking, ‘Suga’ scored a split decision win in Abu Dhabi. However, professional fighters did not agree with the judges’ call on Twitter.
Massive spot for O’Malley! Lotta questions answered tonight ladies and gentlemen— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) October 22, 2022
WAAAAAR YAN! Constant pressure from bell to bell— Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) October 22, 2022
LET'S GOOOOO!#UFC280
Don’t blink. It’s going to be one clean shot— LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) October 22, 2022
Gahhh damn!!!!— Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) October 22, 2022
“Hes too fast for you” lol?— David Rickels (@TheCaveman316) October 22, 2022
REVERSE UNO CARD FROM YAN— Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) October 22, 2022
WHAT A FIGHT!! #UFC280
Let’s go O malley #UFC280— Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) October 22, 2022
O’malley is good I’ll admit that but he is a pussy , I’ve seen him quit at least twice in that round #UFC280— Javid Basharat (@JavidBasharat) October 22, 2022
Great showing for O'Malley regardless of the results.— Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) October 22, 2022
What a performance by both fighters.— Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) October 22, 2022
Fight of the night !!!
I donno about that— Eryk Anders (@erykanders) October 22, 2022
You’ve got to be kidding me.— Juan Adams mma (@chosenjuan285) October 22, 2022
Wtf just happened!!! Yan won that fight. That’s insane— Cody Stamann (@CodyStamann) October 22, 2022
Terrible!— Danny Castillo (@lastcall155) October 22, 2022
♂️
What?! #UFC280— Justin Tafa (@justin_tafa) October 22, 2022
Idk about that great fight tho congrats to Sean— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 22, 2022
Told y’all O’Malley was getting that dub #UFC280— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) October 22, 2022
All I can say is WOW #UFC280— Jornel A1 Lugo (@Aunolugo) October 22, 2022
Don’t know about that #UFC280— Neil 2 Tap Seery (@NeilSeeryMMA) October 22, 2022
THERE'S NO EFFING WAY— Mike “Beast Boy” Davis (@MikeDavisMMA) October 22, 2022
Yan won this fight!!#UFC280— Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) October 22, 2022
Judges in Abu Dhabi are fucking careers up #ufc280— BMF.eth (@GamebredFighter) October 22, 2022
Wow talk about UFC privilege this is getting outta hand.— Dominick Reyes (@DomReyes) October 22, 2022
Wowwwwwww. I had Yan winning 30-27 but none the less, O’Malley showed he’s an elite bantamweight. I’m sold that he’ll get his hands on a belt someday. #UFC280— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) October 22, 2022
When they want someone to be at the top it seems to always go that way. Tough to see what the thought process on that decision was.— Chris Wade (@CWadeMMA) October 22, 2022
Wow great fight amazing by both but the was pure robbery!!!#UFC280— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) October 22, 2022
Wow that was the worst call I’ve seen in a long time! Yan definitely won that fight— Dricus Du Plessis (@dricusduplessis) October 22, 2022
Wow! don’t leave it to the judges the judges will make you cry…… @BurtWatson4real— Daniel Pineda (@DanielPitPineda) October 22, 2022
Shame the judges ruined such a good fight but the good news is we might see it again. I bet O’Malley is even better when it happens too, sheesh that was a banger. What did y’all think?— Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) October 22, 2022
