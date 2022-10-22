‘Scramble machines’ Pros react to Beneil Dariush’s win over Gamrot at UFC 280

In an action-packed bout, Beneil Dariush showed off high grappling and striking skills to defeat Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 280. After three hard-fought rounds by both men, ‘Benny’ picked up an impressive unanimous decision win. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the battle.

This match up between Dariush and Gamrot is one to watch. #UFC280 — Ode' ⭕️sbourne (@OdeOsbourne) October 22, 2022

I think Gamrots cauliflower ear got opened up. #UFC280 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) October 22, 2022

Give me dariushs hips and I’ll be world champ — LERONE MURPHY (@LeroneMurphy) October 22, 2022

Man, Dariush is a freaking tank. Took that round and Gamrot is starting to run out of options for takedown. #UFC280 — Chris Curtis The Action Man (@Actionman513) October 22, 2022

See this is a proper 3 round banger — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 22, 2022

Man @beneildariush is a gamer ! Beautiful takedown defense and range awareness. That last left hand that landed was a #UFC280 — Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) October 22, 2022

Don't ever disrespect and count Beneil Dariush out!! #UFC280 — Megan Anderson (@MeganAnderson) October 22, 2022

Beniel is a beast — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) October 22, 2022

That boy don’t even look tired — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) October 22, 2022

Amazing fight by both fighters

Congrats to @beneildariush on the victory #UFC280 — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) October 22, 2022

Give @beneildariush his respect! He deserves the next chance at the belt. — Cris Cyborg 1-0 boxer (@criscyborg) October 22, 2022

.@beneildariush deserves the next title shot, not Volkanovski #UFC280 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 22, 2022