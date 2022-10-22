 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 280: Oliveira vs Makhachev | 6th Round Post-Fight Show

Zane Simon & Eddie Mercado are back to breakdown this Saturday’s, October 22nd, UFC 280: ‘Oliveira vs. Makhachev’ PPV event. The guys will have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event.

By June M. Williams
Podcast recorded by Zane Simon & Eddie Mercado
Bloody Elbow fight experts, Zane Simon & his cohort, Eddie Mercado recorded for you on Saturday, October 15th, 2022, with a breakdown of the UFC 280: ‘Oliveira vs Araujo’ 12-bout PPV (pay-per-view) event; which took place at the Etihad Arena on Yas Island, aka: ‘Fight Island’ in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The guys have hot takes, possible next fights, as well as reactions to the overall event in the player above, or they can be caught on our Bloody Elbow Presents YouTube Channel or any platform in our BE Presents Podcast Network.

For all the results, reactions and a plethora of details about the main card, and plenty of tidbits about all the prelims, be sure to hit play on the show to hear what our fight experts have to say!

Overall, this now 12-bout card saw one exciting first round finish, two thrilling KO/TKO’s, two sweet submissions, and eight hard-fought decisions; one controversial split, one majority. Rounding things out, our fighters who were awarded for putting forth BONUS efforts included — POTN: Belal Muhamad and Islam Makhachev. FOTN: Sean O’Malley vs Petr Yan.

Here’s a look at the UFC 280: ‘Oliveira vs Makhachev’ fight card & current records —

Main event scheduled for five rounds. All other bouts scheduled for three rounds. | Official 280 Scorecards

MAIN CARD | SAT. OCT. 15
12. UFC Vacant Lightweight Championship: Islam Makhachev (23-1) DEF. Charles Oliveira (33-9) — via submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:17 of Round 2

11. UFC Bantamweight Championship: Aljamain Sterling (22-3) DEF. T.J. Dillashaw (17-5) — via TKO (strikes) at 3:44 of Round 2

10. Sean O’Malley (16-1) DEF. Petr Yan (16-4) — via controversial split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

9. Beneil Dariush (22-4) DEF. Mateusz Gamrot (15-9) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

8. Manon Fiorot (10-1) DEF. Katlyn Chookagian (18-5) — via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

PRELIMS
7. Belal Muhammad (22-3) DEF. Sean Brady (15-1) — via TKO (strikes) at 4:47 of Round 2

6. Caio Borralho (13-1) DEF. Makhmud Muradov (25-8) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

5. Nikita Krylov (29-9) DEF. Volkan Oezdemir (18-7) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

4. Abubakar Nurmagomedov (17-3) DEF. Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (13-2) — unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 29-28)

3. Armen Petrosyan (7-2) DEF. AJ Dobson (6-2) — via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

2. Muhammad Mokaev (8-0) DEF. Malcolm Gordon (14-6) — via submission (armbar) at 4:26 of Round 3

1. Karol Rosa (16-4) DEF. Lina Landsberg (10-7) — via majority decision (29-27, 29-27, 28-28)

