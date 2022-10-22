‘I will kill this guy’ — Charles Oliveira threatens Islam Makhachev after intense UFC 280 weigh-in

Charles Oliveira is fired up ahead of his UFC 280 lightweight title fight with Islam Makhachev, threatening to ‘kill this guy’ after their intense face-off at Friday’s ceremonial weigh-ins.

“I will kill this guy,” an irate Oliveira said as he walked backstage after his staredown with Makhachev.

Makhachev, by comparison, seemed energized and excited about Saturday’s matchup, telling the UFC: “I see big support, big support from [the crowd]. And tomorrow night is gonna be crazy. All people who support me, thank you so much.”

Oliveira heads into this fight riding an eleven-fight win streak while Makhachev has won his last ten in a row and is tipped as the -190 favorite to get his hands raised on Saturday and leave Etihad Arena with the UFC lightweight championship around his waist.

Both men will headline the blockbuster UFC 280 card in Abu Dhabi which features a co-headlining bantamweight title fight between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw as well as a No. 1 contender’s matchup between bantamweights Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley. Safe to say, this is one of the biggest events of the year, so be sure to tune in when the action kicks off at 10:30 a.m. ET/7:30 a.m. PT (prelims) and 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT (main card).