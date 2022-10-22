Video: Hasbulla viciously attacks Alexander Volkanovski, takes his UFC featherweight title

The UFC has a new featherweight champion, and his name is Hasbulla Magomedov.

The Russian internet sensation, who is thought to be about three feet three inches tall, viciously attacked Alexander Volkanovski before taking his featherweight title and declaring himself the new 145-pound king.

Volkanovski was previously undefeated in the UFC before running into TikTok star turned UFC signee Hasbulla backstage at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi yesterday.

Check out the encounter below, courtesy of the UFC.

Hasbulla reportedly signed with the UFC earlier this month to help promote upcoming fights and events and, judging by the reactions on social media, it’s already working. His vicious attack on Volkanovski has generated almost 400 thousand likes in less than 24 hours while his UFC 280 weigh-in photo with Sean O’Malley has received over 600 thousand likes.

Hasbulla and Volkanovski will be in attendance for today’s blockbuster UFC 280 pay-per-view in Abu Dhabi featuring Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight championship. The main card, which also features a bantamweight title bout between Aljamain Sterling and T.J. Dillashaw, kicks off at 2 p.m. ET.