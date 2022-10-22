Road to UFC 5-6 weigh-in results: Kazama gets free pass to tournament finals

The day after UFC 280, “Road to UFC” continues to host the semi-final rounds of their four tournaments designed to find talent from Asia. The weigh-ins has concluded, with one fighter already getting a free trip to the finals.

With Min Woo Kim coming in 3.5 lbs over the limit, scrapping the fight and making his opponent Toshiomi Kazama now advance to the bantamweight finals.

Gian Siqueira, who is booked for one of the two non-tournament fights for the event, also badly missed weight by 4 lbs. The bout will still push through, with him forfeiting 30% of his purse to his opponent, Samandar Murodov.

The rest of the competitors on the Road to UFC semis have made weight, and you can check out the full results below.

Road to UFC Semi-finals weigh in results:

Episode 5 (October 23, 7 a.m. ET)

Featherweight Semi-finals: Yi Zha (145) vs Koyomi Matsushima (145.5)

Flyweight Semi-finals: Qui Lun (126) vs Seung Guk Choi (126)

Lightweight Semi-finals: WonBin Ki (156) vs Jeka Saragih (155.5)

Bantamweight Semi-finals: Toshiomi Kazama (136) vs Min Woo Kim (139.5)*

Featherweight Non-Tournament: Balajin (146) vs Keisuke Sasu (145.5)

Episode 6 (October 23, 9 a.m. ET)

Featherweight Semi-finals: Jeong Yeong Lee (145) vs Lu Kai (146)

Bantamweight Semi-finals: Rinya Nakamura (136) vs Shohei Nose (136)

Flyweight Semi-finals: Topnoi Kiwram (126) vs Hyun Sung Park (126)

Lightweight Semi-finals: Anshul Jubli (156) vs Kyeong Pyo Kim (155)

Welterweight Non-Tournament: Samandar Murodov (170) vs Gian Siqueira (175)*

* - Missed weight