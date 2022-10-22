Road to UFC semi-finals: Episode 5-6 live results, stream, brackets, videos, how to watch

A day after UFC 280, the promotion will continue with the “Road to UFC” semi-final rounds. These four tournaments are designed to find Asian talent and will have fighters from China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand, India and Indonesia represented.

The opening rounds started with 32 fighters back in June, and after this event, they’ll determine the two finalists on each of the four divisions. Toshiomi Kazama already managed to earn himself a free slot to the bantamweight finals a day earlier, with his opponent Min Woo Kim badly missing weight.

Road to UFC will be available to be streamed live on UFC Fight Pass. Join us live on Sunday, October 23, starting at 7 a.m. ET for Episode 5 of Road to UFC, with Episode 6 starting after at 9 a.m. ET.

Seen below are everything you need about the card, including full results, fight card, videos, and the tournament brackets.

How to watch:

Road to UFC will be streamed live on UFC Fight Pass internationally at 7 a.m. ET and 9 a.m. ET for Episodes 5 and 6, respectively. For other Asian countries, you can also catch them here:

China: MIGU, Hong Kong: NOW SPORTS, India: SONY TEN 2, Indonesia: MOLA, Japan: WOWOW, Malaysia: ASTRO SUPERSPORT 5, UNIFI TV, MOLA, Myanmar: CANAL+, Philippines: TAP GO, PREMIER SPORTS, Singapore: HUB SPORTS, MIO SPORTS, MOLA, South Korea: TVN, TVN SHOW, TVN SPORTS, TVING, Thailand & Cambodia: TRUE SPORTS HD3, Vietnam: K+ SPORTS

Brackets:

Full Results:

Episode 5: Sunday, October 23, 7 a.m. ET

Featherweight Semis: Yi Zha vs Koyomi Matsushima

Flyweight Semis: Qui Lun vs Seung Guk Choi

Lightweight Semis: Won Bin Ki vs Jeka Saragih

Non-tournament featherweight: Balajin vs Keisuke Sasu

Episode 6: Sunday, October 23, 9 a.m. ET

Featherweight Semis: Jeong Yeong Lee vs Lu Kai

Bantamweight Semis: Rinya Nakamura vs Shohei Nose

Flyweight Semis: Topnoi Kiwram vs Hyun Sung Park

Lightweight Semis: Anshul Jubli vs Kyung Pyo Kim

Non-tournament welterweight: Samandar Murodov vs Gian Siqueira

* Toshiomi Kazama vs Min Woo Kim was cancelled after weigh ins. Kazama advanced to the finals.