Brutal low blow ends Lineker’s title fight, Kade Ruotolo wins grappling belt at ONE on Prime Video 3

The ONE bantamweight championship is still vacant after John Lineker vs. Fabricio Andrade was ruled a No Contest at ONE on Prime Video 3 this past Friday.

It was a rough outing for Lineker, who was stripped of the championship and docked 20 percent of his purse after missing weight for what should have been the first defense of his reign against Andrade. Not only did ‘Hands of Stone’ suffer a potentially broken orbital bone, but he was also on the receiving end of one of the worst fouls of the year.

The first round started somewhat tentative, with Andrade going forward and throwing kicks as Lineker circled away. ‘Wonder Boy’ figured out the timing of Lineker, connecting with sharp jabs and avoiding the heavy punches from his opponent. Near the midway point, Andrade hit a well-timed step-in knee to the body that hurt Lineker. He noticed the brief, yet telling reaction and went in for the finish. After stinging Lineker with a straight left hand, Andrade got taken down, but returned to his feet and separated. Andrade connected with more jabs and straight left hands, but Lineker responded with overhand lefts — one of which clocked his fellow Brazilian before the time expired.

A more aggressive Lineker targeted the body in the second round. Once he opened up the head, the former ONE bantamweight champion would throw those overhands, but Andrade got out of the way of most of them. Lineker scored another takedown, using it to his advantage as he unleashed a lot of punches to a grounded Andrade. When Andrade returned to his feet again, he ate a massive left but recovered. In one of the final exchanges, Andrade hit Lineker with a straight left that had his eye swollen immediately. Lineker was allowed to continue, but it would be only for a few more minutes.

Andrade hurt Lineker with a knee to the body, but when he went to follow up with another one, it landed on the groin. Lineker fell to the canvas, writhing around in pain and dry heaving to the point where ONE officials had to bring a bucket into the cage just in case he was going to vomit. The foul was so bad that Lineker’s cup actually shattered. Though he used the allotted five minutes to try and recover, there was no way Lineker could continue. The fight was ruled a No Contest, a disappointing ending to what was a very entertaining outing.

Here are the full results and highlights from ONE on Prime Video 3:

Main Card Results:

John Lineker vs. Fabricio Andrade ruled a No Contest

Regian Eersel def. Sinsamut Klinmee by split decision — Muay Thai

Kade Ruotolo def. Uali Kurzhev by submission (heel hook) at 4:26 of Round 1 — Submission Grappling

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong def. Mohammed Boutasaa by unanimous decision — Kickboxing

Shamil Gasanov def. Kim Jae Woong by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:09 of Round 1

Preliminary Card Results:

Jeremy Miado def. Danial Williams by TKO (punches) at 0:31 of Round 3

Taiki Naito def. Amir Naseri by unanimous decision — Muay Thai

Medhi Zatout def. Asa Ten Pow by TKO (retirement) at 3:00 of Round 1 — Muay Thai

Noelle Grandjean def. Lea Bivins by TKO (punches) at 4:01 of Round 1