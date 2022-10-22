UFC 280: Charles Olivera vs. Islam Makhachev live results, discussion, play by play

Join us today on Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, round scoring, and play-by-play as UFC 280 comes to you from Abu Dhabi.

Today’s card has two big title fights on top, and a top contender bout to boot. The main event will see Charles Oliveira defending his UFC lightweight title against Islam Makhachev. The co-main is a bantamweight title grudge match between champion Aljamain Sterling and former champ T.J. Dillashaw. And Petr Yan will look to get another shot at his old title when he takes on Sean O’Malley.

This post will cover the headliner between Do Bronx and Makhachev.

UFC 280 is anything but a standard PPV. Because the show is in Abu Dhabi, it’s starting very early in North America. The seven-fight preliminary card will kick off at 10am ET/7am PT, and will air on ESPNews and ESPN+, along with Fight Pass. The five-fight ESPN+ PPV card kicks off at 2pm ET/11am PT.