UFC 280 fight day odds: Oliveira vs. Islam to end early, Sterling vs. Dillashaw going the distance

It’s fight day! UFC 280 is going down today from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E. This stacked event will be headlined by a lightweight title tilt between the uncrowned king, Charles Oliveira, and the UFC’s #4 ranked 155-pounder, Islam Makhachev. The UFC”s bantamweight belt will sway in the balance in the co-main event when the champion, Aljamain Sterling, gets busy with the former champ, T.J. Dillashaw. Let’s now see what the final betting odds are talking about.

In our midweek odds post, we learned that Makhachev was labeled as the betting favorite over Oliveira, and not much there has changed. Islam is rocking a favored moneyline of -190, while Oliveira is sporting an underdog value of +165.

The Bookies are suspecting that this main event title fight will not be lasting all five rounds. The prop bet ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ holds a massively favored position of -400, with a +275 comeback on the ‘Fight goes to decision’ option. The oddsmakers have also given Makhachev a pretty descent shot at sniffing out a finish with the exotic bet ‘Makhachev wins inside distance’ trending at -110. Going back the other way, the ‘Oliveira wins inside distance’ selection can be found with a sizable underdog tag of +200.

For the UFC 280 co-main event, Aljamain Sterling is favored by the bet-setters to defeat T.J. Dillashaw and retain his bantamweight title. Aljo is clocking in with a favored tick of -175, while the former 135-pound ruler in Dillashaw is on deck as a +150 dog.

According to the odds, this five round title fight will be going the distance. The proposition ‘Fight goes to decision’ is lurking around at a favored line of -190, with the ‘Fight doesn’t go to decision’ wager listed at +140.

Naturally the betting lines have the defending champ pegged as much more likely than former champ to get the nod. The bet ‘Sterling wins by decision’ is currently avoiding a minus line, but it’s getting close at +120. Much further away from that, there's the ‘Dillashaw wins by decision’ option deeply embedded in underdog territory at +400.

Check out the UFC 280 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

