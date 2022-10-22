UFC 280 video: Islam Makhachev chokes Charles Oliveira to become lightweight champion

The UFC 280 main event was the setting where Islam Makhachev club and sub’d Charles Oliveira in the second round to become the promotion’s lightweight champion.

It didn’t take very long into the match for Makhachev to realize top position in the first round. Islam did a great job of being defensively responsible to avoid the submission attempts of Oliveira and stay in control. It was in the second act that Makhachev uncorked a massive right hand that dropped Oliveira. Unlike many other of Oliveira’s opponents, Islam elected to follow Charles to the ground and quickly slapped on an arm triangle to get the tap.

In his post fight interview, Makhachev called the UFC’s featherweight champion into the Octagon to state that he wanted to face him for the pound-for-pound title down in Australia. Who do you have in that one?

Check out Tim Burke’s play-by-play description of Islam Makhachev submitting Charles Oliveira to become the UFC’s lightweight champion:

Rd.2-

Oliveira with a right. Makhachev with one too. Oliveira looks for a takedown, to no avail. Makhachev holds him against the fence. Extended clinch battle. They trade knees to the body and break. Nice combo from Makhachev. Another combo from Makhachev. Head kick is blocked. Oliveira with a straight right. Jump knee from Oliveira but MAKHACHEV DROPS HIM WITH A COUNTER! HE HAS AN ARM TRIANGLE! OLIVIERA TAPS! WHOA!!!!

Islam Makhachev defeated Charles Oliveira via submission (arm triangle choke), 3:16 of round 2