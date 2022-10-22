UFC 280 video: Aljamain Sterling stops T.J. Dillashaw with ground strikes to retain title

UFC 280 co-main event witnessed the promotion’s bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling, pound out the former champ, T.J. Dillashaw, in the second round.

Aljo found top position early in the opening round off of the strength of catching one of Dillashaw’s kick. During the exchange, Dillashaw appeared to have dislocated his left shoulder. Aljo started to drop hammers from the top, but somehow Dillashaw survived and even made it back to his feet.

After having his shoulder reset by his corner, and being cleared by the doc to compete in the second round, Dillashaw went back at there. Aljo then earned himself another takedown, and pounded away from the back as Dillashaw failed to improve his position. Tough break for Dillashaw, but a solid title defense for Sterling.

Check out Tim Burke’s play-by-play description of Aljamain Sterling’s finish of T.J. Dillashaw:

Rd.2-

It looks like they were able to get Dillashaw’s shoulder back in. It appears that he came into the fight like this. Wow. Sterling quickly kicks the injured shoulder. He gets a takedown. He passes to half, then side. He’s looking for a D’Arce. Dillashaw escapes. His shoulder is out again. He’s trying to put it back in. This is kind of gross. Sterling takes him down. Sterling’s corner is yelling NO MERCY!. He’s into mount. Huge back elbows. Dillashaw gave up his back and Sterling is landing big shots. It’s finally waved off.

Aljamain Sterling defeated T.J. Dillashaw via TKO (strikes), 3:44 of round 2

Dillashaw's coach massaged his shoulder and it popped back into place after Round 1 #UFC280 pic.twitter.com/EtntZiXs89 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 22, 2022

THE BW KING REIGNS SUPREME @FunkMasterMMA gets it done over TJ Dillashaw!! #UFC280 pic.twitter.com/UGjTI0YBQC — UFC (@ufc) October 22, 2022