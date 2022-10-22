UFC 280 video: Sean O’Malley takes controversial split decision in war with Petr Yan

The UFC 280 PPV main card got some contraversy when the super-popular Sean O’Malley won a split decision over the former UFC bantamweight champion, Petr Yan.

The first round saw little feeling out, but things heated up in the second. O’Malley had a strong start to the second act, staggering the former champ with a piston of a left hand. Yan almost instantly responded with a left hand of his own that hurt O’Malley. After this crazy exchange, things slowed down a bit when Yan hit a takedown and got on top.

The final round was pretty gritty as well. O’Malley found himself stinging Yan again with a big shot, but again the former champ recovered quickly and returned some heaters of his own. An O’Malley head kick then lead to Yan aggressively shooting in for a takedown. O’Malley would get back to his feet, but Yan kept finding a way to get him down.

Check out Tim Burke’s play-by-play description of the second round of Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley:

Rd.2- Yan with a body kick early. O’Malley with a jab and a long right. O’Malley stuns Yan! Yan is on the back foot! YAN CLUBS O’MALLEY AND HE’S STUNNED! Yan with the takedown! WHAT A START TO THIS ROUND! Yan with a hard shot from the top. O’Malley attacks from the bottom and almost gets up, but Yan controls him. He’s up now though. Knee to the body from Yan. They reset. Hard right from O’Malley. Yan with a beautiful inside trip. O’Malley tries it too, but it doesn’t work. Short right from Yan. Body shot after a jab from Yan. Yan with a left and a body kick. O’Malley with his own left. Double jab from O’Malley. Leg kick from Yan off an O’Malley jab. Yan shoots. He gets him down. O’Malley almost pushes him off but can’t. 10-9 Yan.

Sean O’Malley defeated Petr Yan via unanimous decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)