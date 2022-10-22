 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

UFC 280 live results: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev face-off for the vacant lightweight title in the UFC 280 main event.

By Eddie Mercado
/ new

It all leads to this. Two men. One vacant UFC lightweight title on the line. The fighters competing for this belt (probably the hardest one to win in the UFC today) are Charles Oliveira, who held that title before being stripped on the scales at UFC 274, and Islam Makhachev who is riding a long and dominating winning streak.

Oliveira, who has blossomed into the deadliest finisher in the UFC, has promised to torment Makhachev on the feet and on the ground. Makhachev, who has looked pretty similar to his friend and mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov during his recent run, has promised a no nonsense and brutal evening for the Brazilian. Time to see whose promise gets fulfilled.

This is the page you need for instant reaction and analysis of the official decision of this contest. So keep it open and be ready to hop on in when the victor’s hand is raised.

Charles Oliveira Islam Makhachev : Lightweight title

...

In This Stream

UFC 280: ‘Oliveira vs. Makhachev’ previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

View all 44 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...