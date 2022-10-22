It all leads to this. Two men. One vacant UFC lightweight title on the line. The fighters competing for this belt (probably the hardest one to win in the UFC today) are Charles Oliveira, who held that title before being stripped on the scales at UFC 274, and Islam Makhachev who is riding a long and dominating winning streak.

Oliveira, who has blossomed into the deadliest finisher in the UFC, has promised to torment Makhachev on the feet and on the ground. Makhachev, who has looked pretty similar to his friend and mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov during his recent run, has promised a no nonsense and brutal evening for the Brazilian. Time to see whose promise gets fulfilled.

Charles Oliveira Islam Makhachev : Lightweight title

